5 Outstanding Photos of Nina Agdal in the Mountains of Utah
SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal first posed for the brand in 2012, when she traveled to Desroches Island, Seychelles with photographer James Macari. The Danish model earned Rookie of the Year honors, and returned to the fold each of the next five years.
Occasionally doubling up for multiple features each year, Agdal also traveled to exotic locations like Australia, Mexico and the Cook Islands with the brand. After the latter, she was featured on the cover of the 2014 issue alongside fellow brand stars Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
The year following her 50th anniversary magazine cover feature, the 32-year-old model remained stateside for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, which took place in Utah. Agdal returned to the fold on several more occasions, most recently this year for the publication’s 60th anniversary issue. She was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize for an individual feature and by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for a group photo shoot alongside 26 other brand legends.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is really special,” Agdal shared while on set in the Sunshine State earlier this spring. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of the model and mom-to-be flaunting her natural beauty in Utah, all of which were photographed by James Macari.