5 Vibrant Bikini Photos of Haley Kalil in Florida
Cara O’Bleness
Model and content creator Haley Kalil first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2018, when she was declared co-winner of the brand’s first Swim Search alongside Camille Kostek.
That year, the Minnesota native traveled to Belize, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai. Kalil ultimately returned to the fold for a total of four consecutive brand features, which took her to Kenya, the British Virgin Islands and Florida. Her most recent photo shoot for the magazine in Hollywood, Fla., featured tons of bright and beautiful swimsuits that really popped against the sandy backdrop of her spread with photographer James Macari.
In addition to her modeling and content creation work, Kalil holds a bachelor of science degree in medical biology and psychology from St. Cloud State University. Ahead of her SI Swimsuit debut, she shared an Instagram post that encouraged women to embrace all aspects of themselves, just as she does.
“BECAUSE A WOMAN CAN BE BOTH. I can graduate with a 4.0 gpa and the highest honors in academia and pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Kalil wrote. “Because one can be intelligent, powerful, and worthy of respect while still embracing sensuality, sexuality, and femininity. Whether a scientist, artist, mother, daughter, wife, creator, CEO, doctor, banker... a woman is allowed to embrace every aspect of who she is and what she is - including her sensuality. This is why I was HONORED to pose for this year’s issue of @si_swimsuit- because women should be allowed to be powerful, beautiful, intelligent, nurturing, sensual, and most importantly, worthy of respect, all at the same time!”
Below are a few of our favorite photos of the incredible Kalil in Hollywood, Fla.