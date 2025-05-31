6 Things You Don’t Know About Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger temporarily traded out her racing gear for a series of chic bikinis while on set with SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue. The NASCAR athlete traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., where she posed for photographer Ben Horton. In between takes, the 25-year-old California native also stepped in front of the camera to answer a few burning questions, divulging everything from her favorite race track to the craziest rumor she’s ever heard about herself.
Her favorite race track is in Arizona
Breidinger, who is the first Arab American woman to compete in NASCAR and holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in the ARCA Menards Series, told us that when it comes to racing, one track in particular stands out as her favorite.
“I think I would choose Phoenix [Raceway], just ‘cause like the two turns are different and like there’s a lot going on with that track,” she stated while in the Sunshine State. “ ... I mean, Daytona’s cool too, but I would probably say Phoenix and it’s kind of like close to home-ish.”
Her lucky number is a callback to her early racing days
Breidinger first stated racing at the age of 9, beginning with go-kart racing, before she transitioned to open-wheel racing and finally stock car racing. In fact, her lucky number pays homage to her younger self. “My lucky number is 80, just because when I was younger, that was my first go-kart number,” she noted.
She believes in aliens
The 2025 SI Swimsuit model isn’t necessarily superstitious, but she does believe in putting positive vibes out into the universe. And speaking of the universe, she is open to the idea that aliens walk among us.
“There has to be, I mean the universe is so big,” Breidinger says of extraterrestrials. “So, I think so, but I don’t know if they’ve like been here.”
She’s a huge fan of pop music
Whether the model, who has also posed for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Gap and Free People, is on set or on the race track, Breidinger is listening to one particular song nonstop.
“‘Juno’ by Sabrina Carpenter. That one’s ... her whole album, repeat, repeat, repeat,” Breidinger, who also loves rapper Sexxy Red, says of the former Disney star’s 2024 album, Short n’ Sweet.
She’s been compared to this Academy Award-winning actress
When it comes to celebrity doppelgangers, Breidinger has been likened to a very famous actress in particular.
“I got Anne Hathaway today,” she shared while on set. “Like, thanks, guys, hyping me up.”
She is not engaged
Breidinger also took the opportunity to shed some light on the craziest rumor she’s ever heard about herself: she is not, in fact, getting married.
“Somebody [once] said I was engaged to somebody, and I’ve never talked to them in my life,” she clarified. “But it’s always like weird dating rumors and it’s like guys, like stop, like that’s embarrassing.”
Check out Breidinger’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery at The Boca Raton here.