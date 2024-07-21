7 Breathtaking Red Swimsuit Photos of Retired NFL Cheerleader Berkleigh Wright in Belize
Berkleigh Wright, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, is marking major milestones this year. After co-winning last year’s Swim Search, she traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela. The Kansas native‘s time on location with the brand was “unlike anything” she could have imagined.
“I felt so comfortable and natural and beautiful and the support and love I got was incredible. I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman,” Wright shared. “It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others.”
The 30-year-old, who just celebrated her milestone birthday earlier this week, also made the decision to retire from being a Denver Broncos cheerleader this year. After five phenomenal years with the team, and two seasons as a captain, the model is moving to Los Angeles. The technical account manager/analyst, who studied strategic communications, business and psychology in college, works a day job at Oracle, but she’s looking forward to pursing modeling and content creation more in the coming years. She also uses her platform to connect with reading enthusiasts through her Bookin it With Berk book club, and always encourages people to be kind to others.
Below are seven phenomenal photos from her 2024 rookie photo shoot. View Wright’s full gallery here.