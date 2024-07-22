7 Mesmerizing Photos of SI Swimsuit Model Christen Harper in Dominica
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper was discovered through the Swim Search in 2021 and was named co-winner of the open casting call that year. The Southern California native, who now splits her time between Los Angeles and Detroit, secured the co-Rookie of the Year title in 2022, after her breathtaking photo shoot in Barbados. The 31-year-old, who just tied the knot with NFL Lions quarterback Jared Goff earlier this month, was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for her feature in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Last year, Harper worked with Amanda Pratt in Dominica and had the exciting, “surreal” opportunity to wear a patterned bikini from her collaboration with B Swim while in the Caribbean.
“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh,” she previously stated of the experience. “[Designing swimwear] just such a long process, and there’s so much time and effort and love that goes into it. So then to get the opportunity to wear it in the magazine is just like so insane. It was just a such a cool full-circle [moment]. I’ve worn a million bikinis in my life, but I’ve never worn my own.”
Harper is passionate about living a plant-based lifestyle and giving back to her community. She uses her platform to inspire other women to chase their dreams.
Below are seven magnificent photos from her 2023 photo shoot with Amanda Pratt in Dominica.