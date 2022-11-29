A Look Back To Camille Kostek’s Very First SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

We’re taking a walk down memory lane with SI Swimsuit’s very own Camille Kostek. Kostek has been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue for the past five years. She first came to the brand’s attention when she applied for SI Swim Search. Kostek was selected as a finalist to do a photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Belize for the 2018 issue; she was named co-winner of the competition that year alongside Haley Kalil.

The next year the model landed the cover as a Swim rookie. In 2020, Kostek told SI Swimsuit just how much winning Swim Search had impacted her career. “Getting this platform opens the doors for you..[in] all aspects of my life from modeling to acting to posting to the Own It tour that I created.”

Kostek is a consistent advocate for self-care and self-love. This summer Kostek surprised Swim Search finalist Mady Dewey with the news that she had been picked as the 2022 winner. It was an especially poignant moment for Dewey, who noted how much she looked up to Kostek and the path she had forged for her career. “I’ve been a fan of SI Swimsuit since I was 14 years old, but I never thought that it was something that I would be able to do until I saw Camille Kostek,” Dewey explained. “Seeing her go through the Swim Search process with a similar body type to mine changed everything. And I loved how she spoke about how she had never had the opportunity to model before, but it had always been a dream for her. It’s very similar to my story.”

Take a look at some of our favorite moments from Kostek’s 2018 Swim Search photo shoot.