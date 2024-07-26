A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Mesmerizing Gowns and Swimwear for Days
SI Swimsuit models have been nailing their Instagram content recently. From current athletes and retired icons gearing up for the Olympics to brand cover girls stunning in itty-bitty bikinis at the pool and beach, everyone is serving fashion-forward, headline-worthy looks, and we’re obviously always happy to double-tap.
Heading into the weekend, we’re taking inspo from these women and spending the day by the water catching a tan. Then, by evening, finding an occasion to wear that dress that’s been hanging in the back of our closet for ages with the tags still on.
Here are some of our favorite posts from the past several days.
Alix Earle
The June digital issue cover star sipped a Corona in a little white pearl bikini on the beaches of Montauk in New York. What a perfect way to spend a hot July day.
Kim Kardashian
The former cover girl teased her entrance into the Love Island villa with a clever caption and a sassy series of bikini pics.
Simone Biles
The most-decorated gymnast in history is in the best mood ever because it’s Olympics season and this is her comeback year.
Lindsey Vonn
The four-time Olympian looked like a goddess in this slip gown as she attended the Prelude to the Olympics party at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.
Genie Bouchard
The tennis pro proved her skills are strong no matter what she’s wearing. And, when spending mid July in the French town of Saint-Tropez, temperatures rise and naturally, layers of clothing must be shed.
Cindy Kimberly
The 2022 model took our breath away in this dreamy red hot plunge-neck gown from her clothing line, LOBA.