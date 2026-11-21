Achieng Agutu has been celebrating her birthday all month, but her fans are the ones getting *gifted* with her stylish social media posts.

The three-time SI Swimsuit star marked her 30th trip around the sun on Friday, Nov. 13, with a playful Old Hollywood-style photo shoot. Still, the fun didn’t stop there! As a proud Scorpio, Agutu has kept the good vibes going this season, sharing lessons she learned in her 20s, her latest fashion-forward (and fruit-inspired) outfits and even her go-to birthday lip combo with her loyal followers.

Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

In a video posted earlier this week, the SI Swimsuit model—who most recently appeared in the 2026 issue with a beautiful Botswana photo feature—walked her nearly one million Instagram followers through a fun, flirty lip combo, complete with an eye-popping coordinating blush. All the products came from MAC Cosmetics, with whom Agutu is a partner. In the caption, the model penned in part, “We’re entering the holiday season looking expensive, besties! 💅🏾✨.”

“I loveeeee!! Literally wore this lip combo to the game the other day,” one commenter revealed. Meanwhile, another added, “😍😍😍😍 And I will be purchasing!” To watch Agutu’s full tutorial on Instagram, click here.

Minute may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Editors’ picks: Agutu’s beautiful birthday glam

Whether you’re a fellow Scorpio looking for your next go-to glam or simply a lover of luxe lip looks, Agutu’s birthday beauty moment is a must-try—and the best part is the model has already shared all the details on Instagram! To make shopping even easier, we’ve compiled the products into a list below: scroll on to fill your online shopping cart with Scorpio-approved stunners.

Lip Pencil | Mac Cosmetics

Agutu began her beautiful birthday look by lining her lips with the classic MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in shade “Root For Me.” The creamy, dreamy product is a fan favorite for a reason, and this cool neutral is the perfect base to make a variety of colors pop.

M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick | MAC Cosmetics

Next, the model generously applied the M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in shade “Twig Twist.” Described on the brand’s website as a “soft muted brown pink,” this sleek, wearable lipstick is one you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again.

Lipglass | MAC Cosmetics

Of course, a celebratory look isn’t complete without a little sparkle, and Agutu knew that all too well! The star topped off the luxe look with the shimmering Lipglass in “Oh, Baby” for added flair, giving her lips a sultry shine.

Glow Play Cushiony Blush | MAC Cosmetics

Finally, Agutu coordinated her birthday lip combo with the matching Glow Play Cushiony Blush in “Pinch of Marrakesh”: a vibrant orange-brown shade described on the brand’s website as providing “bouncy, buildable colour.”

More SI Swimsuit