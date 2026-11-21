Achieng Agutu’s Beautiful Birthday Lip Combo Is the Perfect Scorpio Season Glam
Achieng Agutu has been celebrating her birthday all month, but her fans are the ones getting *gifted* with her stylish social media posts.
The three-time SI Swimsuit star marked her 30th trip around the sun on Friday, Nov. 13, with a playful Old Hollywood-style photo shoot. Still, the fun didn’t stop there! As a proud Scorpio, Agutu has kept the good vibes going this season, sharing lessons she learned in her 20s, her latest fashion-forward (and fruit-inspired) outfits and even her go-to birthday lip combo with her loyal followers.
In a video posted earlier this week, the SI Swimsuit model—who most recently appeared in the 2026 issue with a beautiful Botswana photo feature—walked her nearly one million Instagram followers through a fun, flirty lip combo, complete with an eye-popping coordinating blush. All the products came from MAC Cosmetics, with whom Agutu is a partner. In the caption, the model penned in part, “We’re entering the holiday season looking expensive, besties! 💅🏾✨.”
“I loveeeee!! Literally wore this lip combo to the game the other day,” one commenter revealed. Meanwhile, another added, “😍😍😍😍 And I will be purchasing!” To watch Agutu’s full tutorial on Instagram, click here.
Minute may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Editors’ picks: Agutu’s beautiful birthday glam
Whether you’re a fellow Scorpio looking for your next go-to glam or simply a lover of luxe lip looks, Agutu’s birthday beauty moment is a must-try—and the best part is the model has already shared all the details on Instagram! To make shopping even easier, we’ve compiled the products into a list below: scroll on to fill your online shopping cart with Scorpio-approved stunners.
Lip Pencil, $25 (maccosmetics.com)
Agutu began her beautiful birthday look by lining her lips with the classic MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in shade “Root For Me.” The creamy, dreamy product is a fan favorite for a reason, and this cool neutral is the perfect base to make a variety of colors pop.
M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick, $25 (maccosmetics.com)
Next, the model generously applied the M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in shade “Twig Twist.” Described on the brand’s website as a “soft muted brown pink,” this sleek, wearable lipstick is one you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again.
Lipglass, $25 (maccosmetics.com)
Of course, a celebratory look isn’t complete without a little sparkle, and Agutu knew that all too well! The star topped off the luxe look with the shimmering Lipglass in “Oh, Baby” for added flair, giving her lips a sultry shine.
Glow Play Cushiony Blush, $34 (maccosmetics.com)
Finally, Agutu coordinated her birthday lip combo with the matching Glow Play Cushiony Blush in “Pinch of Marrakesh”: a vibrant orange-brown shade described on the brand’s website as providing “bouncy, buildable colour.”
More SI Swimsuit
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.