Achieng Agutu’s Mexico 2024 Feature Will Give You an Instant Confidence Boost
In need of a pick me up? Achieng Agutu’s shoot may be the perfect remedy.
Ever since this beautiful babe joined the SI Swimsuit family, she’s been nothing less than a breath of fresh air. The reason for this is not just because of her fire face card, but also because of her positive take on what it means to have confidence—and she doesn’t just talk the talk. She puts the pen to the paper to create a reality where “bold” is her middle name.
With this in mind, let’s look back at some of the most striking snaps taken for Agutu’s 2024 feature by none other than photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico.
One of Agutu’s reasons for never letting that fire in her die is being the person the younger version of herself needed. That curious child from years ago wondered why there weren’t many people who looked like her on TV or in the magazines. However, the emboldened adult of today made the stark realization that she was always the answer she was looking for.
“I became the representation I think I really needed when I was younger,“ she expressed to the SI Swimsuit team. “There was a part of me that was just gonna wait for someone to pop up, and I would be like, ‘Oh, thank God. You look like me and talk like me and are doing the things I want to do. Thank God you came here.’ But I think [my younger self] would be proud that I stepped up. She would be really proud of the fearlessness I have right now.”
And the fearlessness she possesses extends to the mantra she lives by and empowers others to live by.
“Don’t let your body stop you from living your best life. If you’ve got that stomach, embrace it. If you’ve got those stretch marks, embrace it. Live your best life, honey,“ she shared.
Despite walking with her head held high, she still understands that some people will always have something negative to say. She’s admitted that, sometimes, she gets affected by the harsh words.
“I went through this rabbit hole of reading about myself, and that was really hard for me because it only takes one comment or one person say something to [make you] crumble,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model voiced. “That was a really hard time for me to be posting positive things and trying to hype up and motivate my audience while I’m feeling like really awful.“
Even so, rather than listen to the words of the haters, she uses naysaying as fuel to drive her to embrace her self-love journey even more. After all, she’s who she says she is—so, if she says she’s the “confidence queen,” then that’s exactly who she is.
“Something that has really helped me is taking a step back and being like, ‘These people barely know me.’ Their opinions of me and who I am, what I look like and what I’m doing has everything to do with them and whatever is going on in their lives—and nothing to do with me.”
She added, “I love a good block button, obsessed with it, highly recommend. I also love a good moment of education to a hater, calling them out on their b.s. and being like, ‘Does that make you feel good that you wrote that and had a temper tantrum on a random person’s comment section?’”
Agutu embodies confidence in a way that is motivating and stirring. It’s no wonder she’s an inspiration not just to her following but also to her younger self.