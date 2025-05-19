These 5 Frames From Achieng Agutu’s SI Swimsuit Shoot in Bermuda Exude ‘It Girl’ Energy
Achieng Agutu recognizes that her presence at SI Swimsuit has the potential to positively impact lives.
“This year feels, like, very personal. It feels very, very personal,” Agutu told SI Swimsuit on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday. “I’m just excited that SI [Swimsuit] continues to celebrate women who look like me and talk like me and have the same life experience that I have. It feels special.”
Agutu returned to the fold in 2025, joined by photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda. While time has passed since her debut, her message hasn’t changed.
“Being in the SI Swimsuit Issue once again is a powerful celebration of every curve, every shade, every story that makes us fierce,” Agutu wrote in an Instagram post following last Tuesday's launch. “This is more than a feature; it's a movement.”
Fans of the content creator also explained that, for them too, the shoot goes beyond surface level.
“This is my first time in my 26 years of life that I have seen a model in a bikini that looks like me being portrayed in such an elevating, gorgeous, powerful light!” one fan exclaimed. “Thank you so much ❤️.”
“I wish I was able to see things like this when I was younger!” a user wrote. “Representation matters y'all 😍🔥🔥🔥.”
“You look ravishing 🔥🔥🙌🙌,” another fan said. “i cant wait to rock my bikinis this summer. Thank you for giving me all the confidence I needed❤️❤️.”
While on the island, Agutu’s shoot exemplified absolute power, as the model captivated our attention with every shot. Perhaps, it’s her mindset that radiated from the inside-out.
“You have to be so disrespectfully and unapologetically obsessed with yourself—there is LITERALLY no other choice,” the model advised.
The Influenced host was out and about in New York City last week, joining the SI Swimsuit launch party on Thursday and attending the Social Club pop-up on Friday and Saturday. While in the Big Apple, Agutu had high praise for her fellow models.
“I’m out here with amazing, tantalizing, beautiful women doing the best, the baddest things in the world,” Agutu shared. “This has been a really special experience.”
The two-time model made her debut with the magazine just one year ago with a radiant shoot under the sun in Mexico. Sharing five frames captured by Yu Tsai on Instagram last year, Agutu declared who the shoot was dedicated to. “This one is for all my fupa having, back roll loving, curvy babes!” she wrote.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.