Actress Megan Fox Convinces Us Angels Are Real in These 8 Pics From the Dominican Republic
Actress Megan Fox made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the 2023 magazine, and it truly was an epic moment. The brunette beauty, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer‘s Body and the Transformers series, was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic last year, and her star power and fierce energy is truly palpable in the photos.
“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me,” she stated while on set. “What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”
Fox told the brand that she hoped her images would display her “rainbow aura” and that she is so much more than just an actress. The 38-year-old entered the film and entertainment industry in 2001 as a supporting character in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Holiday in the Sun. Today she’s not afraid to call out injustices and shortcomings in Hollywood, and is constantly advocating for young women.
The mom of three takes an immense amount of pride in being a thoughtful and articulate person, but of all her accomplishments, the way she has raised her boys, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, is her proudest.
“When I step back, I know how connected I am and I’ve always been and how present I’ve always been,” the Tennessee native said. “I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior.”
Below are eight marvelous SI Swimsuit photos of Fox in the Dominican Republic.