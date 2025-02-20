Addison Rae Makes Us Do a Double Take in Feminine Punk Look for ‘Vogue France’
Addison Rae has officially cemented her status as a full-fledged fashion icon. The social media superstar, who first captured the internet’s attention with her viral dance videos, has since seamlessly transitioned into the upper echelon of pop culture—gracing high-fashion campaigns, walking the Met Gala carpet and now landing on the cover of Vogue France for its March 2025 issue.
Shot by the legendary Mario Sorrenti and styled by Alastair McKimm, Rae stuns in an uber cool, punk-meets-feminine aesthetic. The 24-year-old wears white shorts with black polka dots and a classic plain white crew neck tee, the simplicity of the outfit allowing her striking glam to take center stage. Posing on her knees on a crisp white bed, her arms are stretched up and interlocked with the “U” in Vogue—a dynamic and playful nod to her presence in the fashion world. Silver ballet flats add a soft, dreamy touch, contrasting with the boldness of her beauty look.
A sheer wash of metallic mermaid teal-blue eyeshadow shimmers across her lids, while a daring red lip and sleek, fluffy dark brows enhance her features. Her deeply side-parted blonde locks, styled in a shaggy wolf cut reminiscent of the ’70s and ’80s punk scene, frame her face. Completing the edgy aesthetic, she accessorizes with aluminum soda can tab earrings, a perfectly fitting choice.
The cover, inspired by the rebellious yet timeless glam of Debbie Harry, pays homage to the Blondie frontwoman’s signature peroxide blonde locks and effortless rockstar aura. The French fashion publication’s head of editorial content, Claire Thomson-Jonville, described Rae as a “pop star 2.0” in the official announcement, adding, “The French word ‘vedette’ has always appealed to me. It evokes much more than mere fame: it embodies light, a magnetic presence, an aura that captures attention and transcends time. Addison brings to life the spirit of this Fashion Special that celebrates style and the power of image.”
Rae credits her dramatic hair transformation as a pivotal shift in her life. “I love being blonde. I actually feel like my whole life changed when I dyed my hair blonde,” she admitted in a video segment, 10 Questions With Addison Rae. “It’s very glamorous and very exciting.” The “I got it bad” singer also admitted that she practically “blacked out” when she got the call asking her to grace the front of the magazine.
The milestone moment is a testament to the Louisiana native’s rapid evolution from internet sensation to legitimate force in entertainment and fashion. She first dipped her toes into acting with He’s All That and has since solidified herself as a rising pop star. Her recent singles—“Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine” and “High Fashion,”—have been met with widespread acclaim, fueling ongoing comparisons to industry icons like Britney Spears while simultaneously carving out her own space in the industry. Rae’s bold, unapologetic embrace of her persona has made her a standout among a new generation of multi-hyphenates.
She herself could hardly contain her excitement, sharing a heartfelt Instagram story the day after the cover announcement. “My first Vogue cover. I shot yesterday with Mario Sorrenti. It was a dream come true. He was handsome and sweet and thoughtful and invested. I am so happy with how it went.” She went on to capture and journal an intimate, almost surreal moment: “I’m at the Bowery, I just woke up, my hair is a mess, but I’m looking in the mirror across from the bed and I feel like a princess.”