Addison Rae Dances in the Rain in Bedazzled Bra, Low-Rise Jeans for ‘High Fashion’ Promo
Addison Rae is stepping into a new era, and she’s making sure all eyes are on her. The singer, actress and social media powerhouse just unveiled a breathtaking new photo series teasing her upcoming single “High Fashion”—and it’s giving everything from mysterious Taylor Swift Folklore imagery to full-on Y2K runway nostalgia.
Draped in a bedazzled bra reminiscent of the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show era, the 24-year-old paired the glitzy piece with low-rise bootcut jeans and an unexpected medieval-inspired belt. The look alone is a contrast of aesthetics, but the setting—moody black-and-white forest shots with misty rain falling around her—added another layer of intrigue. The “Aquamarine” artist’s long, soaked blonde hair cascaded down her back, arms outstretched as she leaned into the stormy vibes, fully embracing the moment. The pics are somehow raw, unfiltered and wildly glamorous all at once.
The He‘s All That star captioned the striking images with a simple yet powerful statement: “Nothing else can make me feel like this.” She also changed her Instagram bio to the same phrase. Her latest post is one of several posts hinting at her upcoming track, set to drop on Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
“if there’s one thing you're gonna do it's fully commit and we love you for it,” Spotify commented.
“Go addy,” Milo Manheim wrote.
“SEATED AF,” Stefano De Caro admitted.
“Having her own halftime show in the woods. Okayy,” one fan chimed.
“the fact that I know you’re gonna eat 😍,” Mateus Aguiar declared.
“The energy of New Orleans 😍✨👯♀️🪐,” Cristoforo Francesco Brachini stated. Rae tagged her location as the city in Louisiana. She was born and raised in Lafayette and moved to Los Angeles following her TikTok breakthrough in December 2019.
In another teaser, she doubled down on the song’s theme of self-worth and high standards, writing, “I DON’T WANT CHEAP LOVE!! I’D RATHER GET HIGHHHH FASHIONNNNN!!!!! 👠👠⚜️💸💎🎀💖” alongside a snippet from what appears to be the music video.
“2025 is your runway and i can’t wait to see u strutttttttt <3,” Charli XCX gushed under the clip.
“Oh WE can’t wait !! 😍,” the Bratz account exclaimed.
Rae has been candid about her creative journey, embracing the challenge of balancing multiple artistic pursuits. “I love making music, I love acting, I love dancing. I think they all fall under this umbrella of creating and performing. And so anything under that realm, there’s no limits, you know, nothing’s off limits,” the “Diet Pepsi” singer explained.