Swimsuit

Alex Aust Holman’s SI Swimsuit Pics Feel Like a Lost Scene From ‘Baywatch’

The professional lacrosse player looked red-hot during her SI Swimsuit debut in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Bailey Colon

Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J
Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J / Yu Tsai

When Alex Aust Holman hit the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021, the Olympic gold medalist lacrosse player shone in the spotlight (no stick or cleats needed). 

The Swim Search finalist joined photographer Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where the athlete and content creator sported a Bond-eye swimsuit that we can’t help but get Baywatch vibes from.

Take a look for yourself:

Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J
Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J / Yu Tsai

“I represent the sporty girl. I represent anyone who trains for something that’s bigger than themselves,” shared Aust Holman in an open call casting video for the magazine. Now an assistant coach at the University of Maryland—Aust Holman’s alma mater—she continues to be a presence for growing athletes.

Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J
Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J / Yu Tsai

But drawing inspiration in a swimsuit was deemed uncharted territory compared to drawing goals on the field, Aust Holman noted, as she took center stage in Atlantic City.

Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J
Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J / Yu Tsai

“ I think that being an athlete and having that be my entire identity, there was always this feminine side in me that I was a little bit scared to feed or show,” said the athlete.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and MJ [Day, Editor in Chief] and the entire team celebrate that side in women, that feminine urge to want to be confident and be strong and powerful. So up until that point [in my life], there had never been anything like that for me,” Aust Holman added.

Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J
Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J / Yu Tsai

Despite being in unfamiliar waters, Aust Homan had the answer all along. She had already manifested it before the shoot even started.

Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J
Alex Aust in Atlantic City, N.J / Yu Tsai

“I started thinking about what I preach to my young athletes or to women all over and it’s finding strength in vulnerability and unlocking your confidence,” Aust Holman shared in an interview with SI Swimsuit following her selection as a Swim Search finalist.

“How could I not go for my biggest, wildest dreams and not listen to my own advice? I stopped letting the fear of judgment or failure get in the way and decided to put myself out there. And it’s been the best decision of my life, I have not looked back,” she added.

(Left to Right) Ally Courtnall, Natalie Gage, Alex Aust, and Taylor Sharpe
(Left to Right) Ally Courtnall, Natalie Gage, Alex Aust, and Taylor Sharpe / Yu Tsai

Like clockwork, the athlete tapped into her ability to shine in the moments where she needed to most and turned her hesitation into determination.

For advice that Aust Holman would share with her younger self? “To keep dreaming big, working hard, and putting yourself out there because there are great things to come,” she reflected.

