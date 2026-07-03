Alex Morgan, Brittany Mahomes and More SI Swimsuit Models Celebrate 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and now that the competition is over halfway into the nearly 40-day tournament, the knockout stages have begun. As the original grouping of 48 teams gets narrowed down to 32 and fewer, fans are one step closer to seeing which team walks away with the prestigious FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Whether you’re cheering on the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, France or any of the other countries vying for the final prize, one thing is for certain: The FIFA World Cup is showcasing some fierce competition, and SI Swimsuit models are getting in on the action—from the stands, at least. Below, take a look at how a few of our brand stars have been celebrating the World Cup, which is being played throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, lately.

Hailey Clauson

Clauson, an SI Swimsuit legend, attended a match between the U.S. and Turkey, where she rocked a patriotic ensemble for the occasion. She paired a white tank top with a denim jacket and a red skirt with white polka dots. While Turkey came away with a 3-2 win, the U.S. still advanced and Clauson showcased an incredible outfit formula for games to come.

Brittany Mahomes

Mahomes, who posed for SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover, is serving as Yahoo’s World Cup New Fans Correspondent throughout the tournament. As such, the former professional soccer player has been providing helpful tips and tricks for viewers who are new to the game. In the reel above, she provided her best fashion tips for game day.

Alex Morgan

Morgan, who has two FIFA Women’s World Cup titles to her name, made a quick trip to Argentina and back to film a World Cup commercial. The 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model documented the journey for her fans, from the airport to glam and her time on set.

Megan Rapinoe

Rapinoe, a retired professional soccer player with two Olympic medals under her belt, enjoyed the fan experience of the World Cup rather than being out on the pitch. The 2019 SI Swimsuit star kicked back and relaxed in a FIFA hospitality lounge in Seattle.

Haley Baylee

Baylee continues to serve as a YouTube correspondent throughout the World Cup, taking fans along for the ride as a FIFA creator. The 2026 SI Swimsuit model, who posed for this year’s issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, represented Sweden in a recent Instagram reel, drawing in plenty of excited commentary from many of her 9.7 million followers on the platform.

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