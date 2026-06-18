FIFA World Cup 2026: How SI Swimsuit Models Are Celebrating the First Week of Competition

It’s a great time to be a soccer fan, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday, June 11, and runs through Sunday, July 19. The competition is being hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico and this year marks the first time the World Cup is being played with 48 participating countries.

While, at the time of this article’s publish, the U.S. secured a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and Spain’s matchup against Cabo Verde resulted in a 0-0 draw, Argentina beat Alegeria 3-0 and Mexico saw a 2-0 win against South Africa—and the games are really just getting started.

As it turns out, several of our very own SI Swimsuit models are tuning in to (and getting a front row seat to) the action! Whether you’re watching from home or are lucky enough to have snagged a ticket to catch the games in person, find a few of our favorite FIFA World Cup fashion picks here, and check out how some SI Swimsuit models are celebrating the occasion below.

Gabi Moura

Moura, who hails from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, shared some love for her home city in an Instagram carousel in which she rocked a jersey in the squad’s yellow and green color scheme. The 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed in Fort Myers, Fla., also celebrated her 22nd birthday this week!

Haley Baylee

Baylee, who posed for this year’s magazine in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, has been attending World Cup games on behalf of YouTube, sharing snippets along the way with her social media followers. Thus far, she’s posted to Instagram from the Brazil vs. Morocco matchup and the France vs. Senegal game.

Brittany Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes | Alex Pantling - FIFA/Getty Images

Mahomes celebrated the World Cup’s matchup between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium alongside her husband, Patrick, on Tuesday, June 16. SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover model sported a red Adidas puff-sleeved dress for the occasion and wore her hair in braided pigtails.

“Obsessed with your hair! ❤️,” one fan commented on Mahomes’s Instagram recap of the event.

“Love the braids, love the outfit! 😍,” someone else added.

“How cool for y’all to be a part of such an amazing thing!!🔥🙌,” another follower remarked.

Alex Morgan

Morgan, a retired USWNT superstar, took in the World Cup alongside her husband, Servando Carrasco, as the U.S. defeated Paraguay last Friday, June 12. The couple, who are already parents to a daughter, Charlie, and son, Enzo, are currently expecting their third child.

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