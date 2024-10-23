Alexis Ren Is a Lakeside Vision in Dreamy Surfboard Pics
Alexis Ren is turning up the heat in her latest Instagram post. The content creator returned to her travel influencer roots and shared the most stunning series of beachside pics from a recent tropical getaway.
In the cover snap, she sat on a long white surfboard in the water while wearing an itty-bitty pastel pink string bikini. Her long honey-blonde locks were loose, wet and slicked back as she artfully bent one knee and shielded her face from the sun with one hand. The 27-year-old showed off her super slim and sculpted abs and long, lean legs, as well as her fresh sun-kissed glow.
Behind her were miles and miles of clear blue tranquil waters and the horizon. In the following video, the Easy A podcast co-host stood on the beach as BFF and fellow model Malia Murphey braided her hair, and in a later snap, she laid on her side on a large bed wearing nothing. In another slide, the Southern California native and resident was photographed at dusk in a gorgeous white sheer knit dress with long flowy sleeves and a backless silhouette. The actress, who stars in the 2024 film Latency slicked her hair back into a perfect bun and accessorized with dangly earrings and a bold lip.
“Back to the basics,” Ren, who is the founder of the online wellness community We Are Warriors, captioned the Oct. 19 carousel shared with her 17.6 million followers.
“Loving this post,” Rya Myers commented.
“This is why I open instagram 👼🏽,” Taylor Hayden added.
“2015 vibes,” one fan wrote.
“you make art babe,” another chimed.
“Oh my all of these are perfect,” someone else gushed.
Ren, who was a contestant on the 2018 season of Dancing With the Stars and appeared in the SI Swimsuit issue after her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Aruba that same year, first rose to fame on Tumblr as a teenager. As her internet following has grown, she has transitioned to the film and television industry and has also made efforts to not take social media so seriously for her own mental health.
“I’m able to observe different things from different perspectives. I’m now thinking about [posting] from a worldly perspective. I know what’s going to piss people off. I recently posted me doing open mic poetry, and I was like, ‘This is not why people follow me. I understand.’ But I also knew that, for the people who would understand it, that it would hit them on a very deep level. So, what I’m doing now is just going, ‘Okay, who is this for? Okay, then that’s all I’m doing it for.’ If I look at how to please everyone, I can’t. I literally can’t. But if some beautiful artists follow me and they hear that poem and are [grateful] then that’s who I’m speaking to. So I just keep moving in that way, as some posts will be for other people and some posts will be for other people,” Ren explained. “Social media is a very fragmented version of self. So I try not to put too much pressure on it, and I look for other outlets. I look at acting as a different outlet, as a place where I can be human. I look at slow-form content like podcasts or interviews as a better way to show a fuller sense of myself and to stop putting the weight on social media.”