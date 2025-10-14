Swimsuit

Alexis Ren’s Rookie of the Year-Winning SI Swim Shoot Is Totally ‘Showgirl’-Coded

From glistening swimsuits to acrobatic poses, the model channeled her stage presence in her magazine debut.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, our team has been on the hunt for similar swimwear to match the superstar’s sparkling new aesthetic. Recently, we covered several archival looks, ranging from Haley Kalil’s sheer one-piece swimsuit from 2020 to Brooks Nader’s embellished crystal top from her 2025 shoot in Bermuda.

However, there’s one archival shoot that’s nearly impossible to point out one single look that channels the model’s inner showgirl energy—because, when it comes to Alexis Ren’s 2018 SI Swimsuit debut in Aruba, every ensemble pays homage to the former Rookie of the Year’s time on-stage.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The photo shoot

“The theme for this location was dance-inspired,“ Ren explained on set. “Which I got really excited about because I trained as a ballerina.“ The California native’s dance training came in handy for a number of her shots on the shoreline as she gracefully leaped into the air and contorted her frame into several dynamic poses.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“They had me do some jumps that I haven’t done in quite a while,“ she continued, candidly. However, it all came back to the model when she incorporated some visualization techniques—especially when our team added a flowy silk sheet into a handful of shots. “I just kind of imagined the kind of music I wanted and started playing with the fabric.“

The swimsuits

But Ren’s poses weren’t the artistic elements from the shoot that reminded us of Swift’s new album. Her swimwear did as well, some of which are still available to secure for yourself.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dolcessa. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

For one ensemble, Ren sported a triangle suit from Indie Soul featuring ribbed metallic detailing that reflected the sun’s rays. In another, she paid homage to her roots with a ballet-pink duo from swim like a mermaid, accessorized with contrasting black leg warmers.

Her sequined micro bikini, which Ren wore in a brilliant gold hue, was from Andi Bagus. On the swimwear brand's site, its Lumina Bikini ($69) is still on the market, although the model’s specific color way is completely sold out.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

While Ren’s shots, captured by photographer Yu Tsai, seemed totally effortless to the reader, the model explained that for a couple, that wasn’t necessarily the case. One of the shots, specifically, was this jaw-dropping display with Ren splitting the air in an ultra-flexible jump.

On the acrobatic shot on the shoreline, the model later told us her secret: “It was all about stretching and getting ready [...] Plus, the adrenaline really helped.”

