Ali Truwit Opens Up About Incredible Upcoming Marathon Run With ‘Runner’s World’
Ali Truwit is a trailblazer, and—in true Truwit fashion—she’s already set her sights on the next goal she’s going to conquer: completing the 2025 NYC Marathon. And this week, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model spoke to Runner’s World Magazine ahead of the upcoming event.
Truwit is clearly more focused than ever, as the Paralympian is just one month away from running to the finish line of the NYC Marathon in November, and she’s more than ready to show the world even more of her go-getter spirit.
In 2023, not too long after Truwit completed the Copenhagen Marathon, she was the victim of a shark attack in Turks & Caicos. As a result, she lost her left foot and later had to have her leg amputated below the knee. The recovery phase had its highs and lows, especially with her having to navigate life without one of her limbs. Nevertheless, she persisted.
“I wanted to feel strong and confident and powerful,” Truwit shared with the outlet. “I just wanted to get back to those things that brought me so much joy in my life.”
And eventually, the athlete did just that, getting back in the water, more than ready to embark on a new journey. From the pool to the pavement, Truwit’s dream to run the NYC Marathon is unfolding right before the world’s very eyes. Even she has her own “pinch me” moments from time to time.
“If you had told me two years ago that I was going to run 16 miles on a prosthetic blade throughout the streets of New York City, I would have never believed you,” she shared.
Later, the 25-year-old went on to add, “The same support that got me to the podium at the Paralympics is now the support that’s helping me run 26.2 miles on a prosthetic blade. All of that support is what’s made my comeback possible, and it’s what drives me to give it back through my nonprofit work.”
In tandem with her running for the 2025 NYC Marathon, Truwit is raising $100,000 for her non-profit organization, Stronger Than You Think. The organization aims to educate others on how to stay safe in the water while also supporting other young girls and women worldwide with limb loss. She also desires to empower other Paralympic athletes to take on any and every competition they face in their respective sports.
“This comeback is possible,” she stated. “Turning trauma into hope, it’s possible.”