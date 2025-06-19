Ali Truwit Reveals the Summer Activity That Brings Her ‘Peak Joy’
Not only is professional swimmer Ali Truwit a Paralympic medalist and graduate of Yale University, the 25-year-old Connecticut native is also an SI Swimsuit model. Truwit traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for her feature in this year’s issue, where she flaunted her athletic frame in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens.
While on set in the Sunshine State, Truwit also provided the SI Swimsuit cameras with a peek inside her cell phone. In doing so, she revealed one of her favorite summertime hobbies—and it’s a totally relatable one.
“Farmers markets are like peak joy, I love them,” Truwit stated while showing off a pic of fresh raspberries on the background of her phone screen. “I thought this was kind of a cool picture and happy and fun raspberries and it hasn’t changed for, like, several years.”
Her average screen time and favorite emojis
In addition to sharing her love of farmers markets, the athlete revealed that while she averages 6.5 hours of screen time per day, not much of that is spent in her email inbox. “I have 85,615 unread emails,” she admitted. “It’s on my to-do list, but I haven’t, clearly, gotten to it yet.”
Truwit, who enjoys taking a selfie with a Celsius and likes to use fun emojis like the croissant, baguette and popping champagne bottle, was also in the midst of preparing lines for the “Suspect Challenge” TikTok trend to record with her mom. She offered up a few highlights for the camera: “Suspect falls asleep two seconds into watching any TV show and drops the phone she’s holding,” she teased. “Suspect says she doesn’t want any food, but then has to have a bite of everyone else’s order. Suspect could talk the leaves off a tree. Suspect shares everything I say is a secret with her friends. Suspect sends an insane amount of news articles in our family group chat even though she knows nobody reads them.”
Truwit and her mother, Jody, are incredibly close and the athlete credits her mom with helping her to get through her recovery following her shark attack in Turks and Caicos in May 2023.
