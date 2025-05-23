Alix Earle Is a Cottagecore Daydream in Gorgeous New Photos for ‘WSJ Magazine’
Social media sensation and two-time SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle looked stunning in her new photo shoot with Wall Street Journal Magazine. In addition to posing for the brand, Earle also sat down with the media outlet to answer all of their burning questions during an interview.
Earle took to her Instagram to showcase a few snapshots from the feature, and the photos gave off a very distinct cottagecore vibe. Her outfits consisted of gentle colors, clean silhouettes and soft fabrics. Surrounded by grassy fields and tall trees, she stood out as an ethereal dream with her blonde tresses left down and her radiant skin glowing.
In the caption, she expressed gratitude regarding this impressive achievement, writing, “My cover with @wsjmag out now ⭐️🌙🌼 This is such an honor & I want to thank [Wall Street Journal Magazine] for giving me a place to talk about my business journey over the past few years. Link in my bio to read!!!”
During the interview, Earle discussed the early origins of her career as an internet personality, reflecting on the moment she knew that she could have a great impact on the social media world and make a career out of simply being herself.
“It was going into my senior year of college during the fall. I was really big on my Amazon storefront online, and I started to make money on there, and I would call my dad just for advice, and I basically was like, ‘Dad, I’m not sure if I’m going to have to get a job after school. I’m making a lot of money on Amazon,’ and he was so confused,” the 24-year-old expressed. “He didn’t know what a TikTok was. He was like, ‘Amazon is paying you to do what?’”
Continuing, Earle was reminded of a time a student at Harvard University asked her what she would do if she lost everything she’s worked so hard for.
“One of the students asked me if I’m scared of losing my career at any moment because that is a scary thing with social media, and something that I’ve tried to plan for in my career is longevity,” Earle explained. “Every opportunity, everything I do is really about the longevity of my career and not just selling myself out or selling myself short.”
The model, who debuted with SI Swimsuit in Miami back in 2024 as the brand’s inaugural digital cover star, returned to the SI Swimsuit fold in 2025 for a breathtaking shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Check out her gallery and more below!