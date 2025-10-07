Alix Earle Covers ‘Rollacoaster’ in Whimsical Ivory Ensemble From Jimmy Choo
While Alix Earle will be channeling a dark magic on your screen tonight for “Disney Night” on Dancing With the Stars, the 24-year-old SI Swimsuit digital cover model donned an opposing aesthetic for the cover image of Rollacoaster.
Revealed by the publication on Monday, Oct. 6, Earle graces the front page of its Autumn/Winter edition, following Dorit Kemsley, who scored the cover of the outlet's Spring/Summer issue.
“Influencing is still too often dismissed—a trend, a phase, a digital flash in the pan,” Rollacoaster penned as part of its cover image’s caption, shared in a joint Instagram post with Earle. “Our AW25 cover star is here to change that. [...] she’s turning content into capital—and proving that authenticity isn’t just relatable, it’s unstoppable.”
Giving the camera a sultry glance, the content creator’s cover frame tapped into an angelic aesthetic, as the New Jersey native wore designer label Jimmy Choo from head to toe. Her sheer, daintily studded set draped off of her frame as she bent down to adjust a tall pointed heel from the same brand. Earle’s glam showcased a shimmery champagne eye look, carved brows, sculpted cheekbones and highlight that reflected through the camera lens.
“There were definitely moments where people were shocked by what comes to my mind or what I’m wearing or what I’m doing—but I think that’s kind of the beautiful thing about it,” the SipMARGS investor told the outlet, which released the quote as a teaser for its upcoming issue. On her content, “There really is no filter,” the model continued. “I’m just authentically me.”
While Earle’s full cover story has not been released just yet, her front-page issue of Rollacoaster is currently available to pre-order now.
For those tuning into her performance on the newest episode of Dancing With The Stars tonight, she’ll hit the stage with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, to perform a Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from 2014 film Maleficent.
The duo tied for the second highest scores from last week's “Tik Tok Night” (23/30) (with Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach) and sat behind Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, as well as SI Swimsuit covergirl Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa, who each notched the highest scores of the night with 24/30.
