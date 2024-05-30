How to Watch the 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show
Miami Swim Week has officially started, and SI Swimsuit events are set to begin tomorrow, Friday, May 31. Models and staff will kick the festivities off in the morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. During the day, brand stars will also attend a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they will experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. By night, they will be treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
And while Saturday afternoon will feature similar programming, with the addition of a morning workout led by four-time brand star Katie Austin in partnership with DOGPOUND, the evening will be all about the main event: the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach.
Just in case you haven’t organized airfare to Florida, don’t worry. You can livestream the entire event, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 1, below.
Brand regulars like Kamie Crawford, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper and Nicole Williams English will be strutting the runway, along with 2024 rookies including Achieng Agutu, Penny Lane and Jena Sims. Plus, there may just be a few surprise guests on the runway! Be sure to tune in on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET so you don’t miss a moment of the fun.
Miami Swim Week is an annual event that allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. In addition to the runway shows, attendees get a front-row seat to various industry events, access to VIP parties and more.