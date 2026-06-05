Alix Earle, Penny Lane and More SI Swimsuit Models Share BTS Snaps From Swim Week

We’re still not quite over the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, which took place at the W South Beach pool deck on Saturday, May 30—and as it turns out, neither are the incredible women who strutted the catwalk.

Following last weekend’s fierce display of incredible fashion and even better energy, plenty of SI Swimsuit models have taken to their Instagram accounts throughout the week to recap the evening. Alongside BTS photos, candid pics and more, models have offered up their favorite looks from the runway, shared what it meant to take part in the show and more.

Plus, SI Swimsuit editor in chief took to her own Instagram page on Tuesday, June 2, to share a heartfelt message thanking those who made this year’s runway show possible. She also shouted out the fabulous women who starred in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue and those who walked the Swim Week runway, noting that both allow other women to feel seen and represented.

“The women who walk onto an SI Swimsuit set or runway carry more than a bikini,” Day wrote in part. “They carry their stories. Their scars. Their struggles. Their triumphs. Their families. Their communities. Their hopes for what the next generation of women might see as possible. What happens here has a ripple effect that reaches far beyond these pages, this stage or this moment. Someone will see you and feel seen. Someone will hear your story and feel less alone. Someone will watch you own your space and find the courage to claim a little more of their own. Someone will witness your vulnerability and discover strength in themselves. That is the real power of representation. Not simply being visible, but making it possible for others to envision themselves differently.”

So, while you eagerly await the SI Swimsuit Runway Show’s arrival on Hulu, which will be available to stream starting Tuesday, June 9, check out a few of our favorite social media moments of the week straight off the runway below.

Alix Earle

Penny Lane

Meredith Mickelson

XANDRA

Christen Goff

Hunter McGrady

Bethenny Frankel

Claire Kittle

Ali Truwit

Katie Austin

Lauren Chan

Jena Sims

Haley and Hanna Cavinder

Gabi Moura

Remi Bader

Jocelyn Corona

Tunde Oyeneyin

Molly Sims

More 2026 SI Swimsuit Swim Week content