Alix Earle Proves Caramel-Colored Swimwear Is a Summer Vacation Staple

Leave it to 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Alix Earle to make us envious of her swimwear wardrobe at all times. The model and content creator, who was photographed for this year’s magazine by Ruven Afanador in Botswana, recently enjoyed a little R&R, and her Instagram photo dump is proof enough that a caramel-colored bikini is a summer necessity.

In a carousel shared to her feed on Saturday, July 18, the 25-year-old New Jersey native posed in a neutral two-piece featuring gold ring detail on both the bikini top and bottom. Some sleuthing in the comment section revealed a comment by Monday Swimwear, declaring adoration over Earle wearing the brand’s Cannes set.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Earle kept the styling of her suit simple and wore a pair of coordinated sunglasses as the sole accessory with her neutral bikini. Meanwhile, she went for laid-back beachy glam and wore her long, blonde hair in a simple and loose braid.

We weren’t the only ones taken by Earle’s latest swimwear pics, as sister Ashtin Earle chimed into the comments section of her sibling’s carousel to state “ilysfm,” while a fan declared “Great now I’ll never be able tot get this caramel suit because it’s gonna be sold out forever now.”

In a TikTok posted to her account on Saturday, July 11, in which she wore the same brown bikini, Earle playfully poked fun at one of her most viral videos to date. “When on a random day I decided to say ‘is this too much for a little bar in New Jersey,’” read the video’s text overlay, while Earle noted “& my life was forever changed 🫶🏼” in her caption.

If you’re thinking Earle’s suit looks familiar, it may be because fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims also rocked the style this month. The 2024 Rookie of the Year wore Monday Swimwear’s Cannes top and bottom in the colorful “Husk Geo” print, along with a matching sarong and head scarf. Sims further accessorized her two-piece with a gold O-ring pendant necklace, a pair of sunnies and platform flip-flops.

While sharing her Instagram carousel of pics in Portugal ahead of the Fourth of July holiday earlier this month, Sims playfully questioned “I am a neutrals girl now ?? 🤎🌾.” Check out her take on the bikini here.

More Alix Earle content