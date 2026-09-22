Alix Earle’s Reale Actives Skincare Line Unveils New ‘Go Calm’ Serum for Redness

Earlier this week, content creator and 2026 SI Swimsuit cover model Alix Earle teased a new product coming from her skincare brand as part of her “Updated Morning Routine.” This left fans waiting with bated breath to learn more about the “calming” mystery serum—and today, we finally got our answer, as the founder introduced the latest addition to the Reale Actives family.

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Go Calm ($39)—listed on the official brand website as a “10% Azelaic Acid Anti-Redness Calming Serum”—became available for purchase online on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Promising skin that looks “calmer, clearer and more confidently unbothered,” the product’s main ingredients include Azelaic Acid, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Betaine and a “Calm Signal Complex,” which the website notes fights “visible signs of stress, reducing redness and increasing luminosity.”

Alongside the launch, Earle shared several social media posts about how to use the product and detailed the story behind it. At the start of one video, she held up multiple bottles of the serum at once, revealing they’d tried several iterations before the launch. She confirmed the final approved formula was a “milky, silky” consistency for ultimate absorption and hydration, praising its “glow” without “feeling heavy on the skin.”

Earle added that she always felt her skin had a “pinky tone” and desired a product designed to target that redness. She then tested the other formulas on the back of her hand, showing how she and her team arrived at the final formulation and noting their desire to remove any “synthetic” green colors. “‘Go Calm’ is a bold name for something that’s about to cause a nationwide stampede 😭💚,” one fan joked in the comments. Meanwhile, another commenter penned, “Immediately purchased. I’m SO excited to try 💚⭐️🫧.”

The Go Calm serum is the newest addition to the line since the brand’s launch in March. Originally, Reale Actives offered four products, all targeting acne-prone and sensitive skin—a longtime passion of the content creator, who’s often been open about her own skincare journey.

Earlier this year, while chatting with SI Swimsuit for her cover story on the set of her latest shoot in Botswana, Earle opened up about her thought process behind Reale Actives, telling the magazine, “My skin has been such a pain point and my biggest insecurity. I’d have to use products that weren’t pretty—they felt clinical or boring. I wanted to create the thing that I was missing.” To read Earle’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit cover story, click here.

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