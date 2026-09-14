Alix Earle Teases New Product in ‘Updated Morning Routine’ With Reale Actives

Alix Earle’s letting fans in on all her skincare secrets. In case you missed it, the content creator and 2026 SI Swimsuit cover model’s popular skincare line, Reale Actives, shared a new video over the weekend. There, Earle walked fans through her “updated skincare routine” while teasing the “new addition” to her morning lineup.

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Sporting a crisp white robe with delicately detailed sleeves, Earle jumped right into her refreshed routine to start the video. First, the model cleansed her face with the Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser ($28), reminding viewers to apply the product to damp skin.

From there, the star teased the aforementioned mystery product, which was kept in a shimmering metallic bottle. Earle was careful to hide the name of the product with her hand while a cheeky “🤭” emoji appeared on screen. Still, fans have gotten several clues about what the product might be, with Earle and Reale Actives sharing posts hinting at a “calming” formula.

After massaging the mint-colored gel into her cheeks and forehead, she moved on to her moisturizing step featuring the Barrier-Boosting Moisturizer ($38). She massaged the moisturizer into her cheeks, forehead and chin, bringing some product down onto her neck and collarbone. Before signing off, she showed off the glow of the simple three-step routine, which left her skin looking plump, dewy and hydrated.

Naturally, fans of the content creator and her go-to skincare line—which sold out on its first day when it launched in March—were wondering what the mystery “addition” might be. As a result, many users shared their thoughts (and their need to buy it immediately) in the comment section.

“WHEN CAN I PURCHASE BC IM SAT AND READY SINCERELY - A SKIN SCIENTIST,” one fan proclaimed.

“Omggg!! Another step for the morning? Say less 🙌🏻,” a commenter penned.

“Don’t tell me a new drop when I just placed my restock order 🥲,” another quipped.

“Patiently waiting for this drop 😅,” a user added.

And it appears fans won’t have to “patiently wait” much longer! After posting her updated morning routine this weekend, Reale Actives shared a photo carousel teasing a forthcoming announcement. Captioning the post, “Are you remaining calm? If you received the note…call us back tmrw 📞,” it looks like we’ll have more information on the launch shortly, so be sure to keep an eye on Reale Actives’ official website.

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