Shop Standout Styles From Alix Earle’s Unforgettable SI Swimsuit 2026 Shoot

Alix Earle has become a staple of the annual SI Swimsuit issue, and this year, the star was featured as one of four cover stars alongside recording artist Hilary Duff, comedian Tiffany Haddish and model Nicole Williams English.

Making her debut with SI Swimsuit as the inaugural digital cover star back in 2024 with a sparkling after-party shoot in Miami, the content creator returned for the 2025 edition, marking her first in-print feature with her shoot in Jamaica. For her 2026 cover feature, the Reale Actives founder trekked to Southern Africa, joining the magazine for her third shoot in Botswana, photographed by Ruven Afanador. Check out Earle’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“I often feel like I am a big sister to my audience. I’m being honest and hopefully showing that it is O.K. to embrace exactly who you are, and that’s exactly what SI Swim does,” she told the magazine of her cover moment. “It’s not about presenting this perfect picture. It celebrates women, not because they are flawless, but because they are fully themselves—the good, the bad, everything.”

If, like us, you’re still obsessing over the luxurious looks the star sported for her most recent feature, we’ve got you covered! Scroll on to shop several of the standout styles featured in Earle’s daring SI Swimsuit 2026 shoot.

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Shop Alix Earle’s SI Swimsuit 2026 wardrobe

The SI Swimsuit style team took inspiration for the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 runner-up’s wardrobe directly from the lush shoot location, as well as from works of art—one in particular being Franco Rubartelli’s 1968 portrait of Veruschka in Yves Saint Laurent. “Being able to pay homage to that legendary shot with Alix Earle, in that very same look, was pretty epic,” the team said of the styles.

Below, shop several of the looks featured in Earle’s 2026 shoot, and please note that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out and/or unavailable at the time of this article’s publication.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Starting with the two-piece Earle rocked for her stunning cover shot, the Dangerous Mika Bikini by Andi Bagus merges two of the designer’s most popular suits: the Dangerous Velour Bikini and the Mika Bikini. Crafted using luxurious velour fabric and available in several eye-popping shades, the micro two-piece set is a must-have for bikini lovers.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Many of Earle’s looks in Botswana embraced neutral shades with delicate details. The Maya Bikini Set by Lybethras was emblematic of this, with the gorgeous two-piece cocoa suit featuring hand-embroidered beading along the silhouette of both pieces.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Audrey Blake Atelier. Shorts by MIKOH. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

It doesn’t get much more luxurious than the Mermaidia Bikini Top by Audrey Blake Atelier, which the SI Swimsuit style team paired with the Nera Short by MIKOH. Per the designer’s website, the elegant bikini top was “handcrafted from antique lace doilies” and “meticulously shaped and hand-stitched to contour the body with intention and precision,” making it a truly one-of-a-kind look.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by ÁGUA DE COCO. Bracelets by Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Earle was like a sunray personified in this matching yellow two-piece by ÁGUA DE COCO, accessorized with sparkling golden bracelets by Karine Sultan. The bikini itself has removable cups, allowing the wearer to customize the support to their liking. It also features a fun mix of textures, courtesy of the delicate hardware on the top and bottom.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Finally, while on safari in Southern Africa, Earle merged multiple aesthetics into one seamless style with this unique high-waisted bikini by Toxic Sadie Swimwear, which was paired with taupe Birkenstock boots. While the bikini itself boasts plenty of coverage due to its high-cut, it still offers a sultry peek of skin via the scrunched front and zig-zag side tie details.

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