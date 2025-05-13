Alix Earle Stuns in Orange Bikini, Shares Sweet Video With Boyfriend Braxton Berrios on IG
Alix Earle took to her Instagram this week to tease that she has something brewing. She didn’t give too many details on what her exciting news consists of, but she paired her teaser with a couple of photos of her looking beautiful in a bikini.
Her swimsuit photos featured a bright orange classic bikini top and bottom. She sported a gold necklace with her name spelled out vertically, the perfect accessory to go with this look. Also receiving the “perfect” label was her glowy makeup, which featured a neutral lip, fluffed eyelashes and a light amount of eyeshadow.
Between her orange bikini and her makeup, everything came together to make her skin radiant and her ocean blue eyes pop, resulting in a stellar Instagram post!
“Orange @sipmargs flvr?! 👀,” one fan guessed.
“I’m so excited,” another comment wrote underneath the post.
“JAW ON THE FLOOR,” another fan expressed in all caps.
But—as the world fervently waits to know what exactly Earle has up her sleeves—they remain captivated by the model. More specifically, fans are swooning over Earle’s adorable relationship with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, thanks to a new Instagram Reel she shared.
Earle and Berrios are major couple goals in the video, as the two lovebirds went out for a date night recently where they couldn’t stop laughing together. The duo’s red cheeks and watery eyes were a sign that the joke was so funny, they could barely hold themselves together.
In the midst of losing it, Earle had a gentle moment, realizing that the two are genuinely head-over-heels for one another, since they can have times like this where they can just be themselves.
The 24-year-old celebrity has been dating her “best friend” for about two years now after initially hitting things off in March 2023, when Earle shared with her TikTok fans that she may have someone special in her life. It wasn’t until April 2023 that the two were officially spotted together, sparking dating rumors further. However, in November 2023, those rumors became the real thing once Earle confirmed that she was, indeed, taken and completely smitten with Berrios.
From March 2023 to now, Earle and Berrios have been two peas in a pod.