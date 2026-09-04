Alix Earle Teases Favorite Episodes of ‘Earle Meets World,’ Now Streaming on Netflix

The day Alix Earle’s fans have been awaiting has finally arrived! All eight episodes of Earle Meets World have dropped on Netflix, and we know exactly what we’re binge watching tonight. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model’s unscripted reality show follows Earle and her family as the content creator navigates life, love, business and more.

Following the show’s Los Angeles premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Earle posted a quick “FaceTime catch-up” to her 8.5 million TikTok followers, in which she narrated her feelings ahead of the show’s drop on the streaming platform in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 4. The 25-year-old New Jersey native described feeling anxious leading up to the premiere, but was overwhelmed with the support that was shown for her family at the red carpet event.

Alix Earle | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“So many people showed up and I just felt so supported and loved, and it was really cool getting to see [the show] on the big screen,” Earle stated. “I only got to watch it for like 10 minutes because then they pulled us out to do other press stuff while the screening was going on.”

During her TikTok chat, Earle joked that perhaps she shouldn’t have had a drink in the car on the way to the premiere in order to loosen her nerves, but quipped that “sometimes it’s good to just let a joke fly and not hold things in.” We can only assume she is referring to her witty reply to an Entertainment Weekly reporter who asked Earle how it felt to finally address the Alex Cooper feud on camera.

“I’m happy that I said my peace and whatever, but I’m happier to just focus on the premiere and having the show out there, and you know, hers are getting cancelled, so it is what it is,” Earle retorted, seemingly referencing Cooper’s recently cancelled Love Overboard on Hulu.

During her TikTok video, the three-time SI Swimsuit model added that her dad, TJ, and little brother, Thomas, are already fan-favorites from Episode 1, while Earle teased that Episodes 3 and 7 are her favorites of the season. Episode 3, titled “Unfinished Business,” follows the Earle family as they head to Aspen for Palm Tree Music Festival, while the latter, titled “NDA,” documents the launch day of Earle’s skincare brand, Reale Actives. After launching her brand in late March of this year, Reale Actives sold out of its entire product lineup within its first day of business.

“I’m very excited ... and ready to rip the BandAid off,” Earle added of the show’s release. “Because I’m used to content coming out, like, I post all my content in real time, I talk about something like seconds after it happens or right before I’m going to something. So for me, I’m like some of this stuff feels like, we started filming in January, so I’m like, it feels like forever ago.”

Earle Meets World is now streaming on Netflix.

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