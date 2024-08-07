Aly Raisman Declares Simone Biles ‘the Best Ever’ Following Incredible Olympic Performance
No one has been a better asset to Olympic athletes and spectators alike during the Paris games than Aly Raisman. As a former professional gymnast and Olympian herself, she knows the ins and outs of the summer games experience and the gymnastics competition, in particular.
So, throughout the games, the 30-year-old made it her mission to demystify the competition, explaining the rules of the sport and giving an inside look at the experience of athletes on the ground. But she’s been more than just a go-between for spectators trying to better understand the sport. She’s also been one of the loudest supporters for the gymnasts—some of whom are her former teammates—and other athletes competing in France.
Even before the summer games started, Raisman was outspoken in her support for Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles (her friend and 2016 Rio de Janeiro teammate) and Sunisa Lee. But in the aftermath of an incredible performance from the U.S. women’s gymnastics team as a whole and individually, Raisman has only been more vocal in her praise.
The former pro athlete took to Instagram on Aug. 7 to share a series of smiling selfies with individual all-around gold medalist Biles. “When your friend is the best ever 🥹,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the Olympian’s cemented status as the best to ever do it.
Biles closed out her third Olympics with three gold and one silver medal—an impressive haul in her comeback games. And Raisman, of course, was there to see it all.