Simone Biles’s on-Brand Accessory After Winning Another Olympic Gold Is Everything
Jonathan Owens said it best: Simone Biles makes history every time she steps on the mat. And, after today’s gold medal-winning all-around performance, no statement could be more true.
The 27-year-old just won her ninth Olympic medal, and became the oldest champion of the women’s gymnastics individual all-around event in 72 years. Biles, who is also the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, finished with a score of 59.131, with Brazil’s Rebeca Andrane just 1.199 points behind her. Team USA member Sunisa Lee secured the bronze medal with a score of 56.465. It’s been a great week for the country and the Golden Girls, who were victorious in the women’s artistic gymnastics team final on Tuesday.
Immediately after her flawless routine, Biles held up her diamond-studded goat necklace, as she’s clearly well aware of her fitting GOAT (“greatest of all time”) nickname. The powerful photos are going viral on social media platform X, and we’re totally here for it.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model now has six gold medals, one silver and two bronze, and is one of three women in history to win two gold medals in the all-around, and the first American gymnast to ever do so.
“I don’t keep count, I don’t keep stats,” Biles reflected in an interview with People. “I just go out here and do what I’m supposed to and I’m doing what I love and enjoying it, so that’s really all that matters to me. Yes, it’s amazing, now that I hear it, but I don’t think I’ll truly understand the depth of it until I walk away from the sport.”