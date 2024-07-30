Aly Raisman Is Thriving at Paris Olympics Alongside Former Teammate Madison Kocian
On the ground in Paris, it almost feels like its 2016 all over again. Some of the greatest former U.S. Olympians have taken to France for the 2024 games. Though they are no longer taking to the court, gym or track dressed in red, white and blue, they’re happy to attend in a new capacity—as spectators and commentators.
Among the group is track athlete Allyson Felix (who is bringing innovation to the Olympic Village in the form of the first nursery), swimmer Michael Phelps and a couple members of the 2016 U.S. women’s gymnastics team. Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian, the Rio de Janeiro gold medalists, have teamed up in Paris to celebrate the return of the games. Dressed in sleek cocktail dresses, the pair posed together in front of the Eiffel Tower, complete with the glowing Olympic rings, at a recent night event.
Raisman is joined in Paris by her parents, who she joked are “a lot more relaxed this time” in a recent Instagram post. The trio took to the stands for the women’s gymnastics qualifying round on July 28, taking the opportunity to support Raisman’s former teammate and friend Simone Biles, along with the younger members of Team USA.
Though this year looks a little different for Raisman—who has rediscovered her love for gymnastics this season—she is enjoying the experience all the same. She admitted as much in an Instagram post that featured a photo of her and Kocian together again, claiming that she’s “never leaving Paris.” We don’t blame her.