Every Jersey Shore Lover Needs to See Amanda Kay’s Daring 2021 Feature
Atlantic City is home to many fun activities, including (but not limited to) gambling at the casinos, enjoying delicious bites at extravagant restaurants, indoor go-karting, axe-throwing and so much more. Still, what Atlantic City might be best known for is its amazing beach, and that beach just so happens to be the very location where a plethora of Swim Search models dazzled in their various photo shoots.
Enter: Amanda Kay. The Swim Search finalist wore an array of colorful swimsuits during her 2021 shoot on the shore, creating her very own rainbow in the process. Kay looked stunning in every garment—so much so that it would be difficult not to be blown away by her photos.
So, without further ado, New Jersey residents: here’s how this model made the Atlantic City sands her very own runway!
When red and swimwear come together, it’s a beautiful concoction one can’t deny is fire.
This one-piece from Matte Collection was so fashion-forward, from the implementation of the one-shoulder to the tie string around her waist. Throw in a bold color like candy red, and this swimsuit goes from great to absolutely immaculate.
SI Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai caught a captivating shot of Amanda Kay here.
Her eyes demand attention with a smize so mesmerizing, it would be absurd if anyone looked away. In addition to her perfect posing, she donned a trendy cut-out asymmetrical bikini in a gorgeous yellow-orange pigment. INDAH did a stellar job bringing this summery two-piece into reality.
Gold chains replacing the straps of a bikini is something that should be done way more often in designs.
One half of the triangle-shaped bikini top’s strap was a lively orange hue, while the other was crafted from gold that shimmered underneath the New Jersey sun. The cheeky bikini bottom further elevated the ensemble. As always, Kay was the cherry on top in this snap, sporting the swimsuit in a smoldering way.
Green is the color of the serene, some would say.
But it also seemed to be a color of immense ferocity, as it really brought out that “It Girl” factor in Kay to an impressive degree. She slayed this color with little to no problem, especially since it complemented her skin so well. This curve-hugging bikini by Zulu & Zephyr flattered every inch of her body, becoming an inspiring showcase of a plus-size model being confident and happy in the skin she’s in.
One can never go wrong with a classic string bikini. It’s a tried-and-true classic that swimsuit lovers can always depend on to be alluring and head-turning.
Midnight blue is also something one could never go wrong with, as this color practically screams royalty and sophistication. Kay emphasized the design and color by flaunting her stuff from head to toe. And—as if she wasn’t glowing enough—she topped it off with a smile warm enough to melt anyone’s heart.