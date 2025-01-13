Angel Reese Dazzles in Rose BC Uniform for Gorgeous Unrivaled Photo Shoot
Angel Reese looks like a dream in her social media post, showcasing how she brings beauty to basketball in her new uniform. Ahead of the new Unrivaled league kicking off this week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and recent Vogue cover girl is showing off her Rose BC uniform.
Reese shared with her millions of fans how she’s starting the new year with sports glamour that simply can’t be matched. Her ivy green basketball top and shorts combo complement the natural glow of her skin, as does her stylish honey-brown curly hair. A soft glam makeup look is perfect for this photo shoot as it allows her alluring eyes to be the first thing fans recognize. Last but not least, we love the baby pink rose Reese uses as a prop not just because it makes the picture pop but also because it represents her current basketball team.
Reese shared the photo below with her 678,700 X followers and 4.6 million Instagram followers.
Unrivaled serves as the perfect way for athletes like Reese to scratch that basketball itch during their off-season. The Maryland native, alongside many other stars in the WNBA, will officially begin competing on Friday, Jan. 17. The Rose will face off against the Vinyl at 8:15 p.m. ET right after the Mist and the Lunar Owls play at 7:00 p.m. ET.
As shown in her eye-catching photo above, when Reese isn’t busy being one of the best power forwards in the league, she’s taking flicks worth remembering. Her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Los Angeles is an example of just that. In the 2023 photo shoot, the Bayou Barbie channeled her inner supermodel wearing an array of luxurious swimsuits, ranging from brands like Miaou, Goldie Swimwear and Leslie Amon to labels like Indah, AEXAE and Louisa Ballou. There truly wasn’t a single swimsuit she didn’t dazzle in.
While posing for her Vogue photo shoot, she donned a sultry red fitted dress with her hair styled long and sleek. For the cover story, Reese spoke about her love for fashion which sheds light on why this athlete puts together some of the most stylish and trendy ensembles that her fans can’t get enough of. “It’s always been both: basketball and fashion. But I was a fashion girlie from young too,” she said. “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do."
To celebrate landing the cover, Rose BC showered Reese with love and gifted her a bouquet of red roses.
Needless to say, whether on the court for Unrivaled or the WNBA or off the court in her hometown getting some much-needed rest and recharge, Reese is always dressed to the nines.