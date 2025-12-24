Angel Reese’s Festive Green Suit Is the Perfect Holiday Gift—for Yourself
It’s Christmas Eve, and if you celebrate the holiday, you likely have all of your presents wrapped and are ready to share in some seasonal joy with friends and family tomorrow. However, if you’ve made your shopping list and you’ve checked it twice, make sure you didn’t miss out on gifting one particularly special person in your life: you!
After creating seasonal magic for those around you, it’s important to treat yourself to a little something extra this holiday season. The best way to do so? Personally, we love a little self-care in the form of swimsuit shopping. Whether you’ve got a spring break trip booked or are already planning ahead for a summer vacation somewhere warm, there’s no better time than the present to treat yourself.
And no matter what beach or pool you find yourself at in 2026, a cut-out suit in a vibrant shade is sure to be in style. Where that aesthetic is concerned, we look to Angel Reese, who was featured in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old professional athlete, who is a forward for the Chicago Sky, posed in front of Yu Tsai’s lens in a number of striking suits, one of which still stands out among the rest two years later: a hunter green cut-out one-piece by Louisa Ballou.
Louisa Ballou Cut-Out Embellished Swimsuit, $190 (net-a-porter.com)
Not only is the suit still available today, it’s also currently 50% off on Net-a-Porter’s website. If you’re unafraid of tan lines and are looking to make a statement, this is the swimsuit for you.
And if the piece looks familiar, but you can’t quite put your finger on why, it’s because not one but two incredible women have rocked this very same suit for their SI Swimsuit photo shoots. Kamie Crawford also donned the designer piece, this time in bright red ($175), while in Belize for her feature in the 2024 issue. The three-time brand star, who is also a television and podcast host, modeled the Louisa Ballou number for Derek Kettela when she was photographed in the Central American country.
And should you appreciate the style of this suit but gravitate toward a darker color palette, the monokini is also available in black ($175). No matter which color is calling your name, this is an immediate “add to cart.” So, go ahead and treat yourself!