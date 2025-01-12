Angel Reese Flexes Her ‘Life Lately’ With Cheetah Print Crop Top and Bike Shorts, ‘Vogue’ Cover
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is already having an incredible 2025, coming off of a particularly impressive 2024. The 22-year-old Maryland native, who helped the LSU women’s basketball team reach its first national championship, was the seventh overall pick at last year’s WNBA draft. Debuting with the league, she broke multiple records and was named Rookie of the Month in June before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in September. During her offseason, Reese has made sure to remain booked and busy, and that’s still true in the new year.
This week, Reese’s Vogue winter issue cover came out, in which the SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely radiant in a crimson red long gown from Versace featuring a high slit, a one-shoulder scoop neckline and a unique silver buckle—all of this making for an unforgettable look styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois. She and Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas serve as the magazine’s latest cover girls.
Taking time to reflect on this accomplishment, Reese took to TikTok to also share shots from the basketball court ahead of her debut with Unrivaled. Starting her new post of photos out rocking a cheetah print tank top crop top and matching bike shorts, Reese also shared pics of red roses she received, from a trip to Louis Vuitton and the set of her Unapologetically Angel podcast. She finished off the series with a shot of the latest issue of Vogue.
Watch Reese’s TikTok here.
“life lately,” she captioned the TikTok post shared with her 5.2 million followers, adding the song “Love Yourz” by J. Cole.
“u are jus the prettiest existence [heart eyes emoji],” one fan commented on Reese’s TikTok share.
“livin the life!” wrote another.
“the goat living the most amazing life,” a third said.
For Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league cofounded by Olympians and WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Reese will play on the Rose BC alongside Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens and Brittney Skyes.
Reese, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 when being photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles for a fabulous spread of images, highlighted in her Vogue cover story that both basketball and fashion have always been her passions. “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do,” she shared.
Unrivaled, with all games available to stream on Max, kicks off next week on Friday, Jan. 17. Reese and the Rose will compete against the Vinyl at 8:15 p.m. ET that evening, also airing on TNT.