Anna Hall Channels ‘Golden Girl’ Energy in Red Sports Crop for Adidas Campaign
Anna Hall just gave a whole new meaning to “ready for the world stage.”
The 24-year-old track and field phenom and Adidas ambassador posed for a dynamic new campaign in honor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, kicking off next year across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The photos, which dropped on Oct. 3, featured Hall—glowy, powerful and effortlessly poised—sporting a bold red running set and holding the official Trionda Pro Match Ball.
“Golden girl 🤝🥇 golden ball,” Adidas Running captioned the joint post. “Trionda’s ready for the world stage. #FIFAWorldCup”
Soccer meets sprint
In the first photo, Hall stood tall in a red Adizero Gel Pocket Crop Top, a performance piece engineered with CLIMACOOL fabric for maximum airflow and sweat-wicking. The piece is currently sold out in red, but the black version is still available for $50. She styled the top with matching red briefs (just the waistband peeking through) and classic black striped Adidas track pants.
The Olympic fifth-place finisher and reigning 2025 heptathlon world champion held the Trionda match ball, focused yet beaming bright. Her glam was bronzed and glowing, with a slicked-back bun, dainty gold earrings, and her signature Olympic rings necklace layered with delicate bracelets and rings. Hall’s ultra-toned arms were on full display.
In the second photo, she juggled the soccer ball on her knee, revealing Adidas white crew socks and the Adizero EVO SL AMG Shoes ($160), a futuristic collab with AMG Motorsport designed for high-performance training and dynamic movement.
More than a medalist
Hall turned professional in 2022, signing a multi-year contract with Adidas, and she’s since become a standout voice in the brand’s growing women’s performance lineup. Known for her style both on and off the track, she often mixes bold color choices, creative hairstyles and a dose of individuality in everything she wears.
“Feeling confident. I think feeling good, looking good, and running well are very [important],” Hall told The Cut about her approach to track meet fashion. “Trying to embody confidence in what you’re wearing and feel proud of it.”
That spirit was front and center in this campaign, blending her Olympic-level grit with the unity and energy of soccer, the world’s most-watched sport.
The face of the future
The Colorado native continues to expand her platform far beyond the track. Whether she’s modeling for SI Swimsuit, showing up courtside for boyfriend Darius Slayton or juggling a ball like a pro, she’s cementing her place as a face of sports next generation.
And Hall is just getting started.