Anna Hall Shares Sneak Peek at SI Swimsuit Debut, Lifting Days in New Photo Dump
Earlier this month, American track and field athlete Anna Hall made a big announcement. In a joint post with the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account, the 23-year-old shared that she would be joining the cast of incredible athletes and models on the pages of the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.
It wasn’t the only big move Hall had made this year. In June, the professional athlete won the heptathlon at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, securing her spot on the Paris Olympics team. Two months later, she traveled to France, where she placed fifth in her event and narrowly missed a spot on the podium.
It is her athletic prowess (among other things) that made Hall such a no-brainer when it came to the athlete roundup for the coming issue. She has proven herself to be an incredibly talented track star—a title that didn’t come without hard work. The Colorado native gave a little taste of that day-to-day grind in her latest Instagram post, which featured outtakes from lifting days and hurdle practice on the track.
But it also included some never-before-seen behind the scenes content from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot at The Boca Raton in Florida. In one slide, the athlete posed on a wooden walkway heading down to the beach, sporting her black silk Sports Illustrated Swimsuit robe. In another, Hall posed on the beach in her pale pink and orange bikini from Haus of Pinklemonaid—it was an official outtake from the photo shoot captured by Ben Horton, and a good one at that. In the snap, the athlete looks just as powerful as ever in her triangle set.
The roundup only heightened our excitement for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue release. Though the magazine is not set to come out until May, there will very likely be more behind the scenes content (like those photos shared by Hall) for you to comb through in the meantime.
If you can’t tell, we here at the brand are ecstatic about this class of incredible athletes joining (and, in Caroline Marks’s case, rejoining) the pages of the annual issue. And it’s really no surprise as to why. Each and every one of the new (and returning) faces are stars in their own right (and in their own sports). And, though not models by trade, they have incredible skill in front of a camera lens—just wait and see.