Ashley Graham Just Dropped a Fall Collection With JCPenney: Shop Our Favorite Pieces
Ashley Graham’s new collection with JCPenney is all about making a statement—and that’s not just our opinion, it’s what the creative director said herself.
“Unapologetically designed for every woman size 14 and up, this collection is a celebration of curves in every form, and the forms that fit them, and only them, just right,” she stated in a release. “And it’s about time we got our main character moment.”
In celebration of the launch, which debuted yesterday, Oct. 2, we’re sharing some standout pieces, all of which range from 0X–5X/14W–30W. While we’ll be listing each garment’s original price, every item on our list is also on sale today. Plus, you can score extra savings on all seven pieces with a super seasonal code on the brand’s site—if you needed any more reason to get your hands on a new fall staple.
Long Sleeve Relaxed Fit Button-Down Shirt ($90) and Wide Leg Trouser ($90)
Corpcore, corpcore, corpcore: the style that has been in the closets of numerous SI Swimsuit models, including Angel Reese and Simone Biles. Score the elevated workwear look for yourself with this pinstripe set—whose oversized silhouette puts an extra-cozy and effortless spin on the beloved trend.
Faux Fur Wrap Coat ($300) and Bias Satin Womens Plus Sleeveless Animal Slip Dress ($90)
We’re loving both of these pieces individually, but together, they make a pretty unstoppable pair. Plus, Graham recently called out the versatility of this animal-printed maxi dress, telling The Daily Front Row, “I’ve seen five girls in the leopard slip dress already, and they all styled it so differently.” Essentially, the garment features the adaptability of a basic, paired with one of our favorite patterns. Obviously, we’re obsessed.
Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Dress ($120)
Plaid is a timeless print that’s resurfacing this fall—with two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton showcasing the pattern at the turn of the season. This midi dress subtly highlights the style and features a few dashing details, such as a button-up color and wrap detailing along its midriff.
Faux Leather Sheath Dress ($100)
This strapless midi dress is the perfect transitional piece for warmer-weathered climates, yet still features one of our go-to hues of the season, cocoa brown. If it’s chilly out, the solid-colored garment can also be styled with a contrasting textured jacket for an ultra-dynamic going-out ensemble.
Faux Suede Trench Coat ($260)
Our fashion editor, Margot Zamet, declared suede as one of autumn’s most stylish trends in September, and this trench coat naturally exemplifies why. We’d style the outerwear similarly to its model—with a pair of knee-high leather boots—for a super sophisticated look that’s both cozy and comfortably chic.