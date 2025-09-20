These 7 SI Swimsuit Looks Showcase One of Our Favorite Shades for Autumn
Even though fall technically hasn’t started yet, we're seeing a surge of this neutral hue—with Olivia Dunne and Priyanka Copra sporting the color in September. A warm brown, we’ve concurred, is topping the charts of fall shades; these swimwear looks agree.
Suni Lee in Boca Raton, Fla.
Lee was introduced as a rookie with the brand in November of 2024, roughly six months before her first gallery in Boca Raton went live in May. In her first snapshot from set posted to Instagram, the Olympic gold medalist rocked this warm-colored number from St. Agni while poolside lounging.
Ilona Maher in Bellport, New York
Another SI Swimsuit model who repped the shade during her debut with the brand was Maher. Traveling to Long Island for her digital cover shoot in September of 2024, the professional rugby player—who recently crossed the pond for the Women’s World Cup—wore this Myra Swim set featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette.
Nazanin Mandi in Jamaica
Monokinis were truly everywhere this summer, and it’s no surprise why. This LSPACE number, seen on Mandi during her rookie shoot with SI Swimsuit in Jamaica, elevated the classic cut with mesh paneling in its midriff, a flattering square neckline and high-cut bottoms to lengthen the model’s legs.
Jena Sims in Mexico
This shoot scored Sims a Rookie of the Year win one year after it hit newsstands in May of 2024. The SI Swimsuit model, who joined the brand as a Swim Search co-winner in its 2023 cohort, sported a strapless bikini from Island Swim in Mexico, adorned with multicolored shells throughout its fabric.
Katie Austin in Portugal
No need to ditch summer’s staple pattern, polka dots, when heading into the fall season. Austin wore the print on this mocha-colored number from Princess Polly during her fourth photo shoot with the brand in Portugal. A year later, she debuted another brown number in a lighter hue from La Revêche in Bermuda.
Kamie Crawford in St. Croix
Combine Maher’s off-the-shoulder suit with Mandi’s monokini and you get this dynamic Riot Swim one-piece that Crawford sported during her 2022 campaign in St. Croix. Also shooting on the island with the magazine was Camille Kostek, who rocked a similar shade with a Leimakani suit and Calle del Mar top.
Alexis Ren in Aruba
Like Sims, fellow Rookie of the Year winner Ren donned a chocolate-brown bikini for her debut photo shoot as an SI Swimsuit model. This Indah bikini featured straps throughout both of its pieces, and—seven years after Ren wore it in Aruba—we’d still add this shade to our closet.