Ashley Graham Was a Vision in Sequined Swimsuits for Gorgeous Fiji Shoot
Fawning over Ashley Graham’s Fiji photo shoot from 2017 is long overdue as this beloved model took our breath away in her dazzling swimsuits that were simply a sight to behold. There’s no time like the present to reminisce on the incredible gallery of images.
In collaboration with Yu Tsai, the iconic photographer who brought the vision in Fiji to life, Graham was a sequined and blinged-out dream on the shore and in the water. The former America’s Next Top Model judge donned an array of bedazzled swimsuits, each as stunning as the next. However, there were several that stood out above the rest as they not only looked extremely stylish but also accentuated her physique.
The first swimsuit that deserves endless applause is the nude bedazzled two-piece from d.bleu.dazzled. The crystals glistened under the Fiji sunlight, reflecting the clear water by the beach as well as the clear blue skies. In addition to the stunning details, it was the swimsuit’s cut-outs on the bottoms that were unique enough to leave anyone speechless.
For us, there is a two-way tie between what the next best ensemble Graham wore and it’s because white just looked way too good on this Lincoln, Nebr. native.
Let’s start out with a two-piece from BOUND + TIDE which includes golden circular rhinestones decorated around the triangular shape of the bralette. The spaghetti-strap top isn’t a push-up style like the previous nude bikini top was, but it still has the same effect as it fits Graham’s body just right. And, even though it might not be as flashy, the swimsuit’s bottom is just as perfect.
The second ensemble caught in this tie is the see-through mesh bodysuit coverup from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID and silver body jewelry combo. This daring look was almost too hot to handle as it left very little to be desired while still making everyone want more. Above all, however, Graham's face card still managed to steal the show, serving up some perfect jawline action.
Two-way tie aside, the final look of this Fiji photo shoot we’re highlighting that can’t be matched is the sequined white string two-piece featuring gold hoop accents from the brand Beach Bunny.
The mom of three, who made history in 2016 as the first plus-size model to land the cover of the magazine, discussed the importance of the moment while on set with the brand.
“And now I'm proving everybody who ever told me that wrong,” Graham said. “I think that’s just a statement for all the women out there who have felt ugly, who have felt fat, who have felt like they haven’t been represented. I’m representing them right now. It’s a huge encouragement to myself knowing that I’ve overcome so many different things and that these women can overcome it as well. I think that this is yet another huge stepping stone for, for women, my size to just be accepted as a normal average woman.”