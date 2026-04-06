Before Angel Reese Was Traded to the Atlanta Dream, She Posed for SI Swimsuit in Los Angeles

It’s a good thing Angel Reese looks phenomenal in red. Earlier today, it was announced that the Chicago Sky forward has been traded to the Atlanta Dream ahead of the 2026 WNBA season.

After two years with the team, the Sky traded Reese to the Dream in exchange for 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, as well as a 2028 second-round pick swap. Reese, who was chosen by the Chicago Sky as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, averaged 14.1 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game throughout her career with the team.

Based on her statement issued today, the 23-year-old professional athlete is looking forward to embracing her new team in Atlanta.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said in a press release put out by the team earlier today. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

Before she was drafted to the WNBA, Reese posed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Los Angeles. Her time in front of the camera came at a pivotal moment, shortly after she helped lead the LSU women’s basketball team to the school’s first-ever NCAA National Championship in program history. That same year, Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

When she stepped foot on the SI Swimsuit set and posed for photographer Yu Tsai, Reese showed some initial nerves, but quickly warmed up to the camera.

“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable,” she stated while on location with SI Swimsuit. “I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”

Since being drafted to the WNBA, not only has Reese gone on to show what a powerhouse she is on the court, but she’s continued to make major career moves off of it, too. The Maryland native landed the cover of Vogue’s winter 2025 issue and walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway last fall. She also released a signature shoe with Reebok in September 2025 and has established partnerships with brands like Sonic and Juicy Couture.

In honor of Reese’s latest career news, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from her 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot—including one suit in particular that aligns with her new team’s color scheme.

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Medina. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by AEXAE. Dress by House of Aama. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. Earrings by Louis Abel. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated