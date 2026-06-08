SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Tunde Oyeneyin’s 2026 Swim Week Wardrobe

For the second year in a row, Tunde Oyeneyin hit the SI Swimsuit Runway Show and absolutely nailed her walk across the pool deck at the W South Beach. At the time of last year’s show, Oyeneyin was one of six finalists in the 2025 Swim Search, but by August, she had earned her status as the winner of our open casting call.

This year, the Peloton instructor and Nike athlete walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show as a rookie after she was photographed for the 2026 issue by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. But before she strutted her stuff on the catwalk, Oyeneyin attended several events alongside the magazine, including the SI Swimsuit Beach Party on Friday, May 29, and a VIP welcome dinner that evening.

Tunde Oyeneyin | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Oyeneyin to learn all about her fashion throughout Swim Week. Take a look at the highlights—including some exclusive BTS pics straight from the model’s camera roll—below. Plus, don’t forget to stream the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu when it becomes available on Tuesday, June 9.

Friday, May 29: SI Swimsuit Beach Party by day

Tunde Oyeneyin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“I wore an itty-bitty triangle bikini with stars on it, paired with a Free People round-top hat and a tiny red sarong,” Oyeneyin says of this incredible look for an afternoon spent by the water. “I leaned into the western vibe, as the entire look was a homage to my home state of Texas. It made me feel effortlessly cool and comfortable.”

Tunde Oyeneyin | Courtesy of Tunde Oyeneyin

Friday, May 29: VIP Welcome dinner at night

Tunde Oyeneyin | John Parra/Getty Images

“I originally had a beautiful designer dress planned for this occasion, but at the last minute I decided to go with a smaller Australian brand instead,” the model recalls. “The dress was from Babyboo, and it was perfect for the occasion.”

Tunde Oyeneyin | Courtesy of Tunde Oyeneyin

Saturday, May 30: The runway show

Tunde Oyeneyin. Swimsuit by OYE. Hat by Wyeth. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Oyeneyin wowed during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in a nautical-inspired strapless one-piece by OYE, which was accessorized with a Wyeth hat. She also strutted her stuff in a glowy, sunkissed bikini by Adriana Degreas, which was composed of an eye-catching top and coordinated bottoms.

Tunde Oyeneyin. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Saturday, May 30: Post-runway show after-party

Tunde Oyeneyin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“The dress was styled by Cole Renner, a young stylist and friend of mine,” Oyeneyin, who otherwise was in charge of her own styling throughout the weekend, shares. “I was so excited to wear it. It was lightweight, which was perfect for the Miami heat and humidity, and featured sheer cut-outs on the sides with a mermaid silhouette at the bottom. I felt regal, sexy and comfortable all at the same time.”

Tunde Oyeneyin | Courtesy of Tunde Oyeneyin

Oyeneyin’s No. 1 style tip

Don’t let yourself be boxed in when it comes to self-expression, says Oyeneyin, who has recently found herself embracing a slightly different aesthetic than she’s usually drawn to.

Tunde Oyeneyin | Courtesy of Tunde Oyeneyin

“Typically, I gravitate toward pieces that have a slightly boyish, effortless feel while still feeling feminine and sexy,” she explains. “Lately, I’ve been drawn to more form-fitting pieces with interesting cuts and shapes. I love layering and the use of texture, and right now I’m especially drawn to anything with stripes.”

Looking back on her SI Swimsuit Runway Show experiences

After making her debut on the SI Swimsuit runway last year, Oyeneyin told us that the experience boosted her confidence in immeasurable ways. This time around, she felt similarly and drew some of that self-assuredness from the other women she shared the catwalk with.

Jasmine Sanders, Tiffany Haddish and Tunde Oyeneyin | Courtesy of Tunde Oyeneyin

“It's so powerful to be surrounded by women who are comfortable in their own skin and unapologetically themselves,” Oyeneyin explains. “That kind of energy is contagious. The swimsuit or outfit is almost an afterthought. The confidence these women carried... now that’s the real showstopper.”

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