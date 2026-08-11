Remi Bader’s Colorful Wedding Guest ‘Fit Is Taking Us Back to Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Remi Bader is always down to rock a colorful look, and her latest Instagram post is the perfect proof!

Earlier this week, the social media sensation shared a new photo set on the app featuring snapshots taken during a friend’s wedding she attended in Newport, R.I. For the cover snapshot of the 17-photo carousel, Bader posed before a beautiful floral bush in a bright blue gown that hugged her form, creating the ultimate hourglass silhouette. She then accessorized the sweet style with coordinating jewelry and a pair of peep-toe silver heels.

“This dress, this color...stunning 😍😍😍😍😍,” one fan penned in the comment section of a video further showing off her wedding guest style. Another commenter concurred, adding, “This color looks amazing on you!!!! 🩵”

And we here at SI Swimsuit are all too familiar with the content creator’s ability to make any eye-popping shade her own, as she demonstrated this very fact during her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this summer! In case you missed it, Bader appeared on the pages of the magazine for the first time in the 2026 issue when she was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., wearing an array of colorful designs.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Joining the SI Swimsuit team for her rookie photo feature in her native New York, Bader posed alongside fellow SI Swimsuit rookies Hannah Berner and Erin Marley Klay, as well as 2025 Swim Search winner Tunde Oyeneyin, SI Swimsuit staples Nina Agdal, Ali Truwit and XANDRA, and 2026 cover star Nicole Williams English for her dazzling debut.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by LSPACE. Rash guard by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And just like the striking shade seen in her wedding guest ensemble, bright colors were also the name of the game for her onset wardrobe. Per the SI Swimsuit style team, the pieces for the Montauk models “leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture” with a colorful mix of designer suits from beloved brands including LSPACE, Tropic of C, PQ Swim and many more.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Still, while Bader’s magical Montauk moment marked her first in-print feature, it wasn’t the content creator’s first proverbial rodeo with the magazine. In 2025, she joined SI Swimsuit in Miami for Swim Week, where she rocked the runway for the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show. In an Instagram post shared at the time, Bader wrote of her experience, “... To go from not knowing if I’d ever be able to walk out of my house again a year ago, to walking that runway confidently, smiling, and not thinking twice about what anyone else saw, but how good I FELT—and that’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Madibu. Hat by Air and Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And Bader reunited with the magazine in the Sunshine State again this summer to strut her stuff on the Swim Week catwalk once more while appearing in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Miss Bader’s beautiful runway walk? No worries! The entire show is now available to watch on Hulu and Disney+. To see Bader in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, click here, and to view her full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

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