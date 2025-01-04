Berkleigh Wright Shares How to Manifest Success With a Vision Board
When it comes to setting goals for the year ahead, many of us have different practices we gravitate toward. While some enjoy writing a list of resolutions out in a journal, others jot down a few affirmations and aspirations on a piece of paper and hang them up where they’ll be seen every day. Vision boarding is another major way in which you can set yourself up for success in the New Year ahead by using the art of collage to represent your ambitions.
What is a vision board?
Designed to represent your goals and inspirations for the year ahead, a vision board is composed of a collage of photographs, quotes, words and symbols that suit your desires. You can then hang this visualization up somewhere you’ll see it every day, like your bedroom or office wall, or even on your bathroom mirror, to regularly remind you of your aspirations—and the actionable steps you must take to achieve them.
Do vision boards really work?
There’s plenty of science behind visually representing your goals, which can be even more effective than written ones. According to Forbes, those who picture their goals are up to 1.4 times more likely to achieve their goals than those who don’t. So, whether you’re looking to set career-, fitness- or health-related intentions for 2025, consider vision boarding them in order to bring those aspirations to light and help you achieve your best self in the year ahead.
Below, find some tips from 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright, who is a huge believer in vision boarding.
Why create a vision board for 2025
Creating a vision board is a great way to manifest your goals in the year ahead. Take it from Wright, who has put SI Swimsuit and the Denver Broncos on her vision boards in years’ past. Not only was she a rookie in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, Wright was also an NFL cheerleader for the Colorado-based team before retiring following the 2023-24 season.
“ I’m such a manifester. So, I want everybody to be that way because it’s true, like once you start to visualize these things that your life can be and you start to truly believe in, they can come true,” she tells us. “I truly believe that. I mean, Sports Illustrated was on my vision board, making the Broncos was on my vision board, like so much has been on there that I’ve just manifested into real life, and it can happen.”
Wright is getting her girlfriends involved in the process this year too, with a party to create boards for 2025. “It’s fun to share them with your friends too, because then you can help keep each other on track with your goals,” she notes.
