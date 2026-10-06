Bethenny Frankel Shares Must-Have Drugstore Beauty Products That Are Totally ’Worth It’

When it comes to beauty products, Bethenny Frankel is never afraid to spotlight her faves.

The reality TV star-turned-brand mogul—who made her in-print SI Swimsuit debut this year with a fabulous rookie shoot in Fort Myers, Fla.—regularly shares her must-have beauty picks on social media. And this week, she got real about which drugstore products she believes are “worth it,” listing everything from under-eye brighteners to cream bronzers to unique lipsticks.

In the short clip shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the model listed six items for her 4 million followers to check out the next time they venture to their local drugstore. She also applied them during her regular makeup routine, showing exactly how well they worked for her.

“Every single thing that you recommended from drugstores is on point, 10/10, as you say, ‘run like a thief in the night’ 🙌,” one commenter quipped. Meanwhile, another applauded, “THANX FOR THIS! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

Bethenny Frankel’s beauty picks: drugstore makeup edition

Curious about the beauty products Frankel mentioned in her latest video? Look no further, as we’ve compiled them all in one place into an easy-to-shop list! But first, a quick note: please keep in mind that some items and/or color options may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

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Catrice Under Eye Brightener | Catrice Cosmetics/Amazon

Described by Frankel in the video as “the concealer you use after you’ve tried all the other concealers and you still see purple coming through,” the Under Eye Brightener by Catrice Cosmetics is available in five shades to color correct your dark circles.

Physicians Formula Bronze Booster Sun Blur Glow Activated Bronzing Balm | Physicians Formula/Ulta

The 2026 SI Swimsuit star applauded the Physicians Formula bronzer for its dreamy, creamy formula. In the clip, she also demonstrated two ways she likes to apply it: with a tighter brush for a contoured look, or with a fluffy brush for an all-over bronze.

Physicians Formula Butter Glow Blushing Serum | Physicians Formula/Target

Another Physicians Formula must-have, according to the star, the brand’s Butter Glow Blushing Serum has impeccable color payoff for a warm, rich finish.

L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow Ultra Fine Double-Brush Tip Brow Filling Pen | L’Oréal Paris/Ulta

Frankel also praised L’Oréal Paris’s Faux Brow Ultra Fine Double-Brush Tip Brow Filling Pen for its ease of application, making it ideal for beauty lovers on the go.

L’Oréal Paris Extensionist Lengthening and Curling Washable Mascara | L’oréal Paris/Ulta

Another L’oréal Paris classic, the model praised the Extensionist Lengthening and Curling Washable Mascara for its thin applicator, which “grips” onto lashes for a full, even coat.

Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick | L'Oréal Paris/Ulta

Finally, Frankel completed her all-drugstore look with the brand’s beloved Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick in shade 165 (or Tickled Pink). Described on Ulta’s website as a “frosted blue pink,” the unique finish creates the ultimate Y2K-friendly look.

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