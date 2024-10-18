Birthday Girl Lindsey Vonn Shares Her Hopes for the Future of Women’s Sports
Lindsey Vonn is an icon in the world of women’s sports and Olympic skiing. The professional alpine skier, who made history as the first woman to ski the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria, and also became the first person to ever complete the course at night time, is a true force of nature. She’s also a three-time SI Swimsuit model, and an absolute vision in front of the camera.
The model, who celebrates her milestone 40th birthday today, made her debut with the brand in 2010, traveling to Whistler, Canada for the most fitting, dreamy snowglobe-inspired photo shoot with Warwick Saint. She returned to the fold in 2016, when she was photographed in Petit St. Vincet in a mesmerizing and daring bodypaint feature with Frederic Pinet and artist Joanne Gair. In 2019, she made her third appearance in the magazine, and stunned on the beaches of Puerto Rico with Walter Chin. Her platinum blonde locks juxtaposed perfectly with the crystal clear blue waters, and it truly was a moment we will never forget.
Today, the 82-time World Cup winner is so much more than a retired pro skier. She’s a trailblazer for female athletes everywhere, a champion of inclusivity and a passionate philanthropist who uses her platform to advocate for body positivity. The Minnesota native is also a New York Times best-selling author and the founder of The Lindsey Vonn Foundation.
“In five years, I hope to see women receiving fair and equally proportionate pay to men and more women elevated to assume leadership roles across the sports industry and on professional teams—not just female teams, but for both genders. I hope to see more women signing up for sports because their favorite female athletes and role models have empowered them to believe in themselves,” she told SI Swimsuit last March. “I believe there is still a lot of work to be done across all sports when it comes to uplifting female athletes and creating a more equitable experience to men. From equal pay to facilities, there are gaps that can be filled. However, I do see a big change and the needle is moving in the right direction. Sports can also be a conduit for progress in business for women, as we use sports as an example for what is possible.”
In honor of Vonn’s special day today, Oct. 18, we’re throwing it back to her SI Swimsuit debut in the gorgeous and ethereal Whistler, Canada.