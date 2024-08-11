The Adorable Voicemail Breanna Stewart’s Daughter Ruby Left Her Ahead of the Olympics Has Us in Tears
If you’re not in the mood to shed some tears, don’t watch Breanna Stewart’s sweet new Instagram post. The WNBA player, who is on track to leading Team USA to it’s eighth consecutive gold medal at the Paris games, won the semifinals on Friday after a 85-64 victory against Australia. To celebrate, the Players’ Tribune created the most adorable montage of an old MVP acceptance speech combined with a recent message from Stewart’s 3-year-old daughter, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay.
“To be a role model to you, Ruby, is really what keeps me going. And today you get to see your mommy win MVP,” the New York Liberty star forward, who joined the team last year, stated at the beginning of the video.
“Hey, mommy, it’s Ruby. You are the best. I love you so much. I like to play basketball with you. I like your shoes. Good luck in the Olympics. Good luck Team USA. You are my hero, Mommy,” Stewart‘s little girl said in an adorable phone call message voiceover. “Go mommy, go mommy, go mommy. Love you mommy. Let’s go!”
“Woke up to this and instant tears 😢🥰,” the one-time SI Swimsuit model commented on the joint post.
Stewart, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, when she entered the league and was drafted by the Seattle Storm. The Puma ambassador was named Rookie of the Year that season, but it was clear long before she was in the WNBA that her talent for and dedication to the sport was something special.
Stewart led the University of Connecticut to four consecutive NCAA championships and became the first college athlete to be named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player four times.
The mom of two, who shares Ruby and her younger son, Theo, with wife Marta Xargay, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, and again at the 2020 Tokyo games.