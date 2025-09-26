This week, the digital cover model made her debut on the hit show alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman.

Brianna LaPaglia Reveals Bruises From First Day of Filming ‘Special Forces’ Season 4
Before the first episode of Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premiered on FOX last night, Sept. 25, cast member and SI Swimsuit model Brianna LaPaglia showed her Instagram followers some unfortunate souvenirs she brought home with her from her time in Morocco.
An intense introduction
“Guys, we’re seeing these bruises?” the 26-year-old asked in a candid clip that rounded out a six-slide carousel posted on Thursday. She then pointed to several purple bruises covering her body. “Also, these [...] are just from THE FIRST DAY,” she added in the post’s caption. The Massachusetts native wore a bandeau bikini top and jean shorts to better show off the speckled markings, “They’re everywhere!”
The BFFs podcast co-host—who made her SI Swimsuit debut with a digital cover shoot from La Quinta, Calif., back in January of this year—also recently shared more details from her time on set in an interview with Page Six, revealing that her first day of filming wasn’t exactly off to a great start.
“I actually came from my sister’s bachelorette party, so I was hungover when I got there,” LaPaglia told the outlet. “I flew straight to Morocco, like, through the night, and I got there [and] immediately had to do, like, swim training, rope training.”
And that wasn’t the only challenge that stood in her way upon arrival, with the model adding, “Oh, TMI too, I got my period the day we got there.”
Kind words from a fellow SI Swimsuit model
When reflecting on their time overseas, LaPaglia’s castmate, Chanel Iman, praised the content creator’s unwavering efforts. “She surprised me, like, she really is a tough girl,” Iman told TooFab at a red carpet event for the series earlier this month. “She has so much strength. Y’all are gonna see, man. She’s a strong one.”
Also a member of the SI Swimsuit family, Iman posed for a total of four photo shoots with the magazine. She was featured in the fold for three consecutive years, in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Then, a decade after her SI Swimsuit debut in Madagascar, the 34-year-old mother of three traveled to Belize for her most recent shoot in 2024.
LaPaglia responded on the carpet that her time in Morocco was “an out of the world experience,” and ushered a sentimental nod to Iman, concluding, “I’m so glad I got to do it and start it with Chanel.”
Learn more about the duo of SI Swimsuit models here before the second episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on FOX Oct. 2, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the following day.